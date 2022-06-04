How to get waves without heat according to this trick that sweeps TikTok

the waves take, and of that there is no doubt. On long, short, straight or curly hair. It is a natural look, which advocates a

comfortable, sometimes ruffled and virtually effortless style. We have seen them on red carpets, at special events, also on a daily basis and we have envied the ones that French women do to perfection, fulfilling that natural and disheveled finish. Because nothing else, but

Messy Waves are everywhereand they plan to stay, at least, one more season.

In hairdressing salons it is one of the most demanded looks, and we are not surprised. Because

whether you are looking for a surfer look or a more polished one, the waves are closer to an elegant style without pretending to be. Also, if you do it right,

last several daysAnd not every hairstyle can say that, not even with this Julia Roberts secret to keep your curls intact. However, given its popularity, beauty fanatics have been forced to

look for alternatives that do not force you to always have to resort to the iron. And they have succeeded. Social networks like Instagram, but above all

TikTokthey do not stop resorting to this simple trick that YES leaves some spectacular waves.

So how can I get my Messy Waves without heat?

Easy, just follow these steps (and use these three products):

Wash your hair, dry it with the help of a dryer, and

try to make it a little moist. Of course, we recommend that you use a spray that helps you control the frizz a little. The

Teknia Frizz Control thermal protector It is perfect for this, since its vegan formula protects against frizz and provides softness, shine and nutrition to your hair. Everything at once.

Tips so that your curls look defined and without frizz when you wash, untangle or comb your hair.



Once dry,

comb your hair and divide it in two. At the top of the head, clip a scarf and wind half of your hair until you reach the end.

You don’t need to be very tight, but make sure it rolls up nicely and isn’t too loose.. Secure it with a rubber band when you get to the end and repeat the same steps with your remaining hair. Afterwards, you can remove the clamp to avoid headaches. There are those who do it with socks,

we recommend that you use a silk or satin scarf, since its material will not cause your hair to frizz. Regarding the time you have to wait… The longer, the better; but

minimum two hours.

Gently remove the tissue. You will see that the waves are already visible, but to achieve a more natural look,

Comb your hair with the help of a wide bristle comb or brush. Help yourself with a nourishing oil like

Moroccanoil Oil Treatment. This one in particular will give you a lot of softness and nutrition thanks to its formula with argan oil.

You got it! Now you just have to fix your hairstyle so that it lasts much longer. For this step, choose a hairspray that does not weigh down your hair, but rather gives you hold without adding weight, so you have irresistible volume all day. A good example is

Bed Head Masterpiece Shine Hairspray by Tigi, since it fixes your hairstyles very well at the same time that it avoids frizz and gives your hair lightness and movement. Ready to show off a scandalous mane?