how to get your legs toned

make way because Blake Lively has made one of those spectacular arrivals at Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday celebration in New York. The actress from the legendary series Gossip Girl arrived at the venue to enjoy the party wearing a beautiful mini fuchsia second skin dress that exposed their fabulous and toned legs.

And we do not say it to say, far from it. Uploaded to a gold and red high-heeled salons, Blake Lively became the center of all eyes. And is not for less.

How does Blake get such slim and toned legs?

It all comes down to the exercise routine he created with his personal trainer Don Saladino. “She listened to me at all times and we both listened to her body,” she told The ZoeReport. “At the end of the day, there will never be a formula that suits everyone,” Saladino explained. “To get results, you have to pay attention to your body and its needs.”

For Blake, that means trying to fit training into his busy schedule. “If Blake has a leg day scheduled for a Monday, but she flew home the night before and stayed up all night with the baby and was exhausted, I’m not going to make her do the full workout,” Saladino said.

As for your exercise sessions, Blake trained with Saladin five or six days a week. while preparing for his role in The Shallows, with at least one day of rest guaranteed to recharge. Some of the moves Blake uses are jumping squats, kettlebell deadlifts, HIIT workouts in a pool, long-distance swimming, push-ups, and planks.

When not getting in shape for a role, Blake prefers to move outside. “I hate the gym”admitted to Extra in 2014. “So I find other ways to be active. I dance, I ride a bike, I go hiking. I go out to exercise in nature. I try to find ways to stay active while living an experience, “confessed the actress.

Mother of three daughters, but with a spectacular silhouette, how do you get it?

After giving birth to the three girls she shares with Ryan Reynolds, the actress returned to her training routines and controlled the food she ate. Of course, when the haters messed with her toned body a year and a half after giving birth to her third daughter, Blake Lively answered them sublimely: “This body is the result of perseverance, effort and hard work. Miracles do not exist”. Brava!