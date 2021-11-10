how to get your money back

On the site of Italian post heads a notice that has alarmed hundreds of customers. Many users, by accessing their bank statement have in fact noticed some small charges of a few euros never authorized.

This is a new one scam online which affected several card holders PostePay which are now with the account emptied. The fraud, attributable to some merchants operating outside the EU and not adopting the authentication standard required by European legislation on payment systems, was confirmed also from Poste Italiane. But let’s see what happened and how to get the money back.

PostePay, emptied the accounts of hundreds of users

Over the past few days, hundreds of users have noticed abnormal transactions charged to your PostePay account and never authorized, which in some cases have emptied the account of the unfortunates. These are small payments that usually are around 4 euros or less and that little by little they have dried up the papers of the victims. Payments were often made to the Google Play Store, the digital store for Android smartphones.

To warn customers, Poste Italiane has published a banner on its official website in which it is also specified that the illegal operations they concentrated “On merchants who operate outside Europe and do not adopt the authentication standard required by European legislation on payment systems”. To protect customers, the PSD2 European regulation on digital payments was introduced, which also protects the security of digital payments thanks to the adoption of anti-fraud systems with double factor authentication. In order to make online payments, banks generally ask users to enter their password or card PIN and a temporary code. However, Poste Italiane specified that in this case it was about online merchants operating outside the EU and therefore they are not required to comply with the constraints imposed by the legislation.

How to get lost money back

According to what was declared by Poste Italiane it seems that the phenomenon has affected about it 0.5% of all PostePay. At the moment, the scammers who have illegally stolen the card data and have emptied the accounts of hundreds of users have not yet been identified.

According to reports from Poste Italiane, scammed customers will be able to get their lost money back: the company has made it known that it has started the chargeback of the amounts of transactions not authorized to the various merchants to which I will then follow thecrediting of the sums to scammed customers.