How to get your thick and bushy eyebrows back

The ultra-fine eyebrows prevail again in the beauty trends, as they did in the late 90s and early 2000s. The love that the Y2K aesthetic has earned has brought us this option back, but it is not the only one, because tastes are varied and there are those who do not feel well with a thin thread of hair over his eyes. do you belong to this team? Then you may be interested in knowing how to recover some thick and bushy eyebrows.

The bushy eyebrowslike those of Lily Collins, are still a favorite of many women and are among the trends This year’s most solid, according to catwalks of great designers, some celebrities and street style. Not only are they thick and thick, but the desire for a natural appearance and an organic look is also maintained, but well cared for, in a word this means: defined, however wide they are.



Photo: Instagram @benefitmexico

If you had them like this before and now, due to various circumstances, the lights are fine but you want to rescue their previous appearance, we will give you the best advice. Some of these tips can also be useful for those who do not have them thick naturally, but they would like to see them a little thicker or cover a little hole.

How to get bushy eyebrows back

With the constant hair removal and the passage of age, the eyebrow hair it can weaken and lose density, in addition, stress, makeup and poor makeup removal also affect, Laura Parada, technical director of a center for aesthetic medicine and wellness, explained to the newspaper El Mundo. Something very important that she comments on, and that should be taken into account, is that nutritional deficiencies and hormonal changes can also influence this.



Photo: Unsplash

Eat healthily

This expert assures that vitamins A, B, C and E are important in the diet, as well as proteins, such as salmon and other fish, because they are rich in Omega-3, which helps promote the growth of the hair. It also recommends including hazelnuts in the diet, due to its biotin content, which also promotes increase. Foods with vitamin C can provide elasticity and strength to the hair.

Do not touch them for a while and put yourself in the hands of experts

When it comes to the eyebrows, the golden advice is to put yourself in the hands of experts to help define them according to the shape of the face and the taste of the person. The famous eyebrow specialist Kristie Streicher has said on several occasions that you have to let them grow for about six weeks so that the experts can work out a good design, although we know that this could be uncomfortable, it will be worth it. Later, it is possible to remove any hair that comes out at home, but be careful not to overdo it and make an appointment for your specialist to maintain them.



Photo: Pexels

Avoid waxing them too often

As we mentioned before, the constants waxing are one of the reasons why the hair weaken. Try not to use the tweezers frequently at home, and set aside adequate time with your specialist to retouch your design.

Use special products for growth

Many experts recommend the use of serums or special serums to help in the eyebrow growth. Parada suggests testing specific serums for eyebrows that are free of parabens and rich in active ingredients such as biotinso this vitamin will not only help us from food to strengthen them and promote the growth of the hair.

…And natural oils too

We do not underestimate the benefits of nature in the beauty. During the process you want to do grow your eyebrows, you can try natural oils that contribute to this process. Among the most famous we have castor, coconut and olive oil, which will also keep them hydrated and, therefore, they will look brighter and healthier. You can choose one and apply every night to make it work better.



Photo: Pexels

brush gently

Just as brushing the hair and giving hair massages can help hair growth, brushing the eyebrows could cause the same effect, because blood circulation is activated and this stimulates the hair growth. A soft brush should be used and massages very delicately, it can be in the morning or at the time the natural oil is applied.



Photo: Pexels

Brow pomades to the rescue

Surely you have your favorite way identified for make up your eyebrowsbut we invite you to try the eyebrow pomades because they have a soft texture and help achieve a natural look, especially when you want to fill in a small hole that affects the shape. Just pay attention to the choice of color, that is not too dark for you.



Photo: Instagram @anastasiabeverlyhills

Remove make-up carefully

Keeping them clean is important for the health of the hairso it is not advisable to go to bed without removing make-up eyebrows. When it’s the turn of the eyes, let’s not forget them. They should be gently removed with a cotton pad, taking care not to drag the hair with the movements.

