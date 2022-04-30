How to get Zendaya’s mermaid mane

The renaissance of curly hair that enhances its natural beauty without complexes has finally arrived. They are visible in original texture, with volume to taste and without frizz. Curls proud of their curvature and blessed by the almighty fashion trends that proclaim naturalness.

If we want to bring our curls to light, we have to say goodbye to irons and straightening.

Keys to curly hair at full volume by Yolanda Aberasturi. The keys to wearing curly hair, well combed and more or less sophisticated. It all depends on the hair care and the final touch of the hairstyle that we want to give it.

What curl does Zendaya have?

The type of curl she wears is a closed curl with a lot of nerve, which appears healthy, strong and elastic.

What is the most suitable type of haircut to activate the curls?

Zendaya wears the best cut to enhance curls, with a shorter layer on top of her hair. The secret is to divide the hair into two long layers so that the curl gains weight and does not frizz. This achieves more volume and a more pronounced curl in the intermediate areas.

How to get Zendaya’s natural texture?

The first secret is to layer the hair according to the weight of the hair. Then we will have to carefully select the appropriate cosmetics for your hygiene, treatment and hairstyle. One of the keys is to keep the hair very well hydrated, always dry with a diffuser and comb only with a wide-toothed comb to untangle the hair after washing, and not comb it any more. Preferably choose a wooden comb to avoid static electricity.

At that time, you have to apply the curl gel, putting a few drops of a serum or elixir on it, which in addition to moisturizing, help define the curl well. Just like Zendaya herself, this is how you get a defined and voluminous curl. We will apply the diffuser of the dryer from the root to give it volume and always focusing the direction of the heat downwards.

Curls to gogo

I recommend following the Curly method, using sulfate-free hair cosmetics, from the shampoo to the rest of the care products. Also avoid formulas that include silicones and alcohol. Instead of a conditioner, a specific mask for curly hair is better. It is very convenient to reduce the washes and dry first with a microfiber towel. Limit as much as possible the use of dryers, irons and tongs.



