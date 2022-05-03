How to give in to the “bleached brows” trend like Kendall Jenner without going through discoloration?

Whether we like it or not, we know it: many of you will give in to the trend bleached brows, which is translated as “discolored eyebrows” in French. It must be said that last night, Monday April 2, 2022, Kendall Jenner caused a sensation at the legendary Met Gala with the blond eyebrows.

But rather than taking the step through the discoloration box, take the time to discover other less decisive techniques. If only to get an idea of ​​whether you want to fade them or not.

To make your eyebrows disappear, use makeup instead. Take out the full-coverage concealer or concealer and apply it to your brows. Go slowly, then add more if necessary. Then grab your best bottle brush and brush them until your natural color disappears. Last step of camouflage: using a clear powder, lightly tap your eyebrows. Last second step: apply a bit of fixer if you want them to last longer. And presto, your eyebrows are gone!

The opportunity to check whether Kylie Jenner’s sister definitely slumbers within you. And if this is not the case, a stroke of make-up remover and you will find your natural eyebrows! With this makeup tip, there’s no room for regret.

