How to give volume to straight and fine hair

If you have the straight hair, surely you have wondered more than once how to give volume to your fine and straight hair. And there are many factors involved in achieving that thicker, denser hair we dream of when we have straight, brittle hair. One of them is the decisive haircut to give it thickness, as well as opt for shampoos and hair products that do not weigh down your hair and also thicken the hair fiber because in most cases, straight hair is usually fine hair.

straight haircuts

Lucy Boynton wears a microbob that adds volume to her fine, straight hair dramatically.GTres Online.

Fine hair tends to get oily, frizzy and lose volume at the root more easily, and one of the secrets to giving it more body is a good haircut to avoid wearing unkempt hair, with split ends… And he confirms it for us Mara Barasartistic director of Cheska. “If you have very straight hair, and you have it long and full, the volume will be very low and the shorter your hair, the more volume you can have” he clarifies.

That yes, on the straight hair it would be necessary to do layers very subtle, paraded towards the face in long hair and invisible for the shorter half-lengths” assures the expert. But as she herself tells us, the cut also depends a lot on the amount of hair we have “if your hair is scarce, it ideal is to bet on the bob haircutsmedium hair, microbobs, bangs and go for a hair color that gives more texture to your hair and opt for a color that goes with it to give it greater thickness and multidimensionality”, he clarifies.

Hair products that do not add weight

Natalie Portman has fine hair but it seems much thicker with her bob haircuts that she usually wears with soft waves full of movement.GTres Online.

They also have a great influence when it comes to giving volume to fine hair, opting for shampoos and other styling products. hair care and light styling that do not add weight when combing our hair. and tells us Gabriel Llanodirector of his homonymous salon, “for straight hair that wants to gain volume, I would use a product that helps us to texturize the hair and help us lift it and fix it, also using a brush that helps us fluff up the hair from the root and before using some type of previous product that lifts and fattens the hair fiber”.

Dry hair upside down

Kristen Stewart styles her fine, straight hair by blow-drying her hair down and using products to create waves and texture in her hair.Getty.

Another of the hair tricks that always works when it comes to giving volume to fine hair is, without a doubt, drying the hair upside down. The stylist Mara Baras recommends doing this by “separating the hair from the scalp and moving it from one side to the other to give more volume to the root and then you can do a blow-dry with an invisible bouffant, and help yourself with a texturizing spray or a dry shampoo so that the hairstyle lasts longer the day after”.

Hairstyles that give hair density

In addition to a good haircut, styling fine hair is also key to giving it more body and density. For example, bubble ponytails and messy mid-length waves. And also the high moos with body because it favors volume and they are quick and easy to do, as well as the braids that are a trend and will make us look prettier and with more density.

It may interest you