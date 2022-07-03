How to grow, trim and shape your eyebrows, according to the experts

Shape it.

Define the arch (the highest point of the eyebrow, just beyond the iris when looking straight ahead) by plucking a few hairs below it. “The most common mistake I see is that people take too much off the ends,” says Streicher. Short brows look like tadpoles and age our face, as the tips get thinner as we age, he says.

It ends well.

“It’s a sin to shorten long, beautiful eyebrows,” says New York brow expert Joey Healy. Unless the tails of the brows dip too far below where they start (which can cause a drag effect), leave the length alone. Make sure to taper the ends to get a crisp finish.

How to reshape eyebrows that look like commas

What is a comma shaped eyebrow? Basically, it is an eyebrow that has been plucked to the last inch of its life, but only under the arches and at the ends, creating a comma-like effect. But balance can be achieved by filling in the tail of the brow.

“Removing weight from the front will make the tips appear thicker,” says New York-based brow expert Eliza Petrescu. “Your brows will instantly look more natural.” Fill them in lightly with a pencil, concentrating the color on the sparser tails.

How to calm angry eyebrows

The “angry eyebrows” look like an upside down V. This shape can make you look eternally angry, says Gafni.

Avoid the tip.

For a gentler effect, remove a few hairs from the top of the bow. “Forget the old rule that you should never wax above your eyebrow,” says Tonya Crooks, founder of The Brow Gal, in West Hollywood. “If some hairs are interfering with an ideal shape, they have to go away, period.” You can also lightly fill in the area directly below the tip to soften its angularity.

Focus on the front.

Using a spiked brush, comb through the inner half of your brows and trim any hairs that extend past the top. (Those hairs in the front can get really long and make your brows look thicker than they will after a little trimming.)