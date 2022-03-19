How to guarantee the emotional well-being of your employees?

Happiness is the state of mind you feel when there is satisfaction and fullness, a feeling that not only improves your well-being, but also helps you generate greater productivity with your family and especially at work, which is why more and more companies focus on ensure the physical and mental well-being of its employees.

Every March 20th the International Day of Happiness is celebrated, and on the eve of the great event, it is pertinent to take some time to understand the importance of highlighting the practices in favor of well-being, especially in the workplace, because at least 69% of the companies in Mexico considered that their greatest area of ​​opportunity is to guarantee the aforementioned.

According to a study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, companies with employees who participate in wellness programs regain up to 10.3 hours in productivity and save up to $353 annually.

In this regard, Udemy Business pointed out in its report “Learning Trends in the Workplace 2022”, that companies need to generate holistic strategies that consider aspects of the personal and professional life of employees, with elements of physical and emotional development, the management of healthy and respectful relationships, etc., focusing on the following skills: