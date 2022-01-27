how to have 90% also in 2022

The Maneuver confirmed that the facades bonus will also remain valid throughout 2022 with an important novelty: until 31 December 2021 there will be the possibility of recovering until 90% of the expenses incurred to carry out redevelopment works on the external envelope of existing buildings, regardless of the cadastral category to which they belong.

From 1 January 2022, however, the rate has passed to 60%. To benefit from the deduction of 90% of the expenses in the tax return, the transfers had to be made by 31 December 2021.

Facade bonus at 90% also in 2022

However, that 30% difference between the two rates is not entirely lost: the possibility of still obtaining the complete relief is there, provided that by 31 December 2021 10% of the invoice issued by the company is paid for done works. Let’s see in detail.

Bonus do 90%, what the Revenue Agency says

As theRevenue Agency, the deduction remains confirmed at 90% of the documented expenses, incurred in 2020 and 2021.

In other words, anyone who has paid a 10% deposit to the company in charge of the work by 31 December – obtaining the discount on the invoice, or has transferred the credit, for example to a bank – can obtain the subsidy to the extent in force. for 2021, or reimbursement of up to 90% of the expenses incurred. On one condition: that the condominium has obtained the sworn statement and the compliance visa by December 31st. If these conditions are not met, the bonus can only be requested with the 2022 rules and therefore with a benefit reduced to 60%.

It is therefore necessary that the condominium has obtained the sworn statement and the compliance visa by December 31st, discriminating steps to date the bonus. in this case it is possible to look for another bank and carry out the operation by next March 16, the last useful date for the communication to the Inland Revenue.

Caution: if the company to which the interventions have been entrusted is in default and does not complete the work, the bonus will be lost.

Superbonus 110%: what changes

Moreover, the Sostegni ter decree has also changed some rules regarding the Superbonus 110%, with the risk of losing everything (even when work has begun). The goal is to limit fraud and cases of tax avoidance, has in fact confirmed the hard line of the Government against the “crafty ones” of the Superbonus, or those who, using a system of fictitious invoices and works never carried out, ceded credits to others companies and discounts for purchases never made. Here all the news about the Superbonus 110%