Following an eating regimen with heart-healthy behaviors is becoming increasingly important. Two out of every 10 deaths that occurred in Mexico in 2019 were due to cardiovascular diseases, a condition that has been increasing in the last decade, so it is urgent to take action in this regard.

“Between 2009 and 2019 these diseases increased in a greater proportion along with diabetes”, explained Alexandro Arias at a press conference on the occasion of the World Heart Day, which is celebrated on September 29.

According to cardiologist Manuel Gaxiola, cardiovascular diseases are classified as the silent pandemicwhich has triggered deaths in Mexico.

This is reflected in a study carried out by Deloitte in collaboration with the Novartis laboratory, which found that In 2019 alone, 22.7% of all deaths in the country were due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD), mainly due to diabetes (53.4%), ischemic heart disease (48%) and heart attack (25.8%).

In addition, for every 100,000 inhabitants, the rate of new CVD cases was 449.2, the prevalence was 4,706, and the mortality rate was 29.5%.

The analysis also detected risk factors with a high incidence in the mortality rate due to cardiovascular diseases: high blood pressure or arterial hypertension (52%), high LDL cholesterol level (31.1%), high body mass index (24.9 %) and tobacco consumption (10.6%).

This coincides with the 2021 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut), which highlighted that nearly a third of Mexican adults have high blood pressureand of them, almost 40% do not know that they have this disease.

On the other hand, the prevalence of adults with high LDL cholesterol was 20.2%, where 56% of these are unaware of their condition.

Photo: Pixabay

How to have a healthy diet for the heart?

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute indicates that a heart-healthy diet involves certain foods, such as fruits and vegetables, and limiting others, such as saturated fats and low fats. trans and added sugars.

Among the foods that health authorities recommend for the heart are:

Vegetables such as leafy greens (spinach, collard greens, kale, cabbage), broccoli, and carrots

such as leafy greens (spinach, collard greens, kale, cabbage), broccoli, and carrots Fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, pears, grapes, and prunes

such as apples, bananas, oranges, pears, grapes, and prunes Whole grains like regular oatmeal, brown rice, and whole-grain bread or tortillas

like regular oatmeal, brown rice, and whole-grain bread or tortillas Fat-free or low-fat dairy such as milk, cheese, or yogurt

such as milk, cheese, or yogurt High protein foods : Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, tuna, and trout) lean meats such as 95% ground beef, pork tenderloin, or skinless chicken or turkey Eggs Nuts, seeds Y soy products (tofu) Legumes such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, and broad beans

: Oils and foods high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats : Canola, corn, olive, safflower, sesame, sunflower, and soybean oils (avoid coconut or palm oil) Nuts such as walnuts, almonds and pine nuts; Nut and seed butters salmon and trout Seeds (sesame, sunflower, pumpkin or flax) avocados

:

In the meantime, it is recommended to limit sodium, saturated fats, fatty transadded sugars and alcohol.

As for the amount of food that should be consumed, this varies depending on the age, sex and level of physical activity of each person, so it is important to see a nutrition professional.

With information from EFE.