how to have a non-repayable grant up to € 1,000

Ready the rules for the non-repayable grant as far as 1,000 euros intended for start up: we refer to the bonus provided by Sostegni decree (Dl 41/2021).

The decree implementing the Ministry of Economy was published in the Official Gazette on November 5, 2021 and contains i requirements from the VAT numbers who can request the contribution, how to access the bonus and on the basis of which parameters theamount due.

At this point the last step is missing: the measure ofRevenue Agency with the instructions to request the contribution, the instructions to fill in the relative form and the deadlines to be respected.

The resources made available for 2021 amount to 20 million euros.

Start up: how to get a non-repayable grant up to 1,000 euros

To be entitled to the grant, the holders of the start up must be in possession of certain requirements, summarized by the MEF decree published in the Official Gazette on November 5, 2021:

the holders of business income must be resident or stable in the territory of the State;

the VAT number must have been activated in 2018;

the economic activity, however, must have actually started in 2019, based on the results of the register of companies kept by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture;

who are in possession of the requisites provided for in article 1-ter of the Sostegni decree, namely: they must not have received the non-repayable contribution of Legislative Decree 41/2021, because the average monthly amount of turnover and fees in 2020 is not less than 30% compared to 2019.



Lost fund for start-ups: how to apply?

The instructions on how to apply and obtain the non-repayable grant, which can reach a maximum amount of 1,000 euros, will be found in the specific provision of the Revenue Agency.

The aforementioned provision must be issued within 60 days from the date of publication of the MEF implementing decree in the Official Gazette and must identify:

the deadlines for submitting the application;

the information content of the application;

the procedures for submitting the application.

The resources allocated to the measure, as anticipated, amount to 20 million euros: the amount of the contribution awarded to each company will be established in proportion to the requests received.