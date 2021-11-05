how to have an IMMEDIATE € 10 discount in the cart

An interesting new promotion Amazon allows you to get immediately € 10 discount on your next purchase on the platform. You simply have to select a pickup point to retrieve the goods you ordered. To take advantage of it, you need to take advantage of a special discount code by 31 December 2021 (or sooner, if all the coupons available have been used). Here’s how to do it.

Amazon: immediately € 10 discount on your next purchase

A new promotional campaign, aimed at encouraging the use of goods collection points, scattered throughout Italy. Super comfortable for those who are not often at home or live in areas that are difficult to reach by couriers.

If you’ve never experienced this type of delivery, the time is perfect to do it. In exchange, receive an immediate discount of € 10 on a selection of products. The official page of the promotion – where you can also check the possibility of taking advantage of it – describes in detail which products are included:

The offer applies exclusively to the purchase on www.amazon.it of products sold by Amazon EU SARL and Amazon Media EU SARL respectively and collected at an Amazon point. Amazon Warehouse Deals and products sold by third parties on the Amazon.co.uk Marketplace are excluded. The discount coupon can be used to purchase any product sold and shipped by Amazon on www.amazon.it except for books, digital products (such as ebooks and MP3s), food products for babies and children, gift vouchers, gift boxes .

Apart from the exclusions, the discount is therefore provided on all products sold and shipped by Amazon, substantially. After checking if you are eligible to take advantage of it, to get an immediate discount of 10 € you must:

choose the product to buy (at least € 25 of expenditure);

put it in the shopping cart;

select a collection point, among those closest to you;

before paying, apply the code “10 TAKE”.

Complete your order and remember to pick it up once made available at the pickup point. There are 13,000 coupons that can be activated, after which the promotion will also end (whose natural term is scheduled for 31 December 2021).