How to have good physical and mental health

3. Staying well into adulthood

There are other recommendations that contribute to health care. For example, avoid alcohol intaketobacco and illegal drugs; do exercisesuch as walking, cycling or playing sports, at least 150 minutes a week; wear a seat belt when traveling by car or helmet when riding a bicycle or motorcycle.

In addition to this, the organization indicates that it is important take care of the mental health, for example, doing activities that are relaxing and enjoyable. It is also imperative to seek help from a health worker if you feel sad, anxious, exhausted, or have thoughts about harming yourself.

4. Have a healthy social life and safe sex

Consulting with a health worker about sexual health and family planning is another important point. WHO advises use condoms to protect against sexually transmitted infections; use birth control to avoid an unplanned pregnancy; Y consult a specialist if you are having trouble getting pregnant.

In addition, “to know that every person has the right to receive sexual and reproductive health care, including comprehensive abortion care (information, abortion management, and postabortion care).” And to seek help if someone hurts or threatens you.

5. Talk to others and share tasks

Finally, the WHO recommends do nice things, how to spend time with family and friends; share the burden of decision-making and tasks with others at home and at work; observe other people who handle conflict well and try to do the same; be aware of your feelings and talk to people you trust, such as a health worker, family, or friends.