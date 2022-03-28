How to have the chronological Instagram feed on iPhone

Activate the chronological feed and Instagram favorites

Instagram users can now view chronologically your followers’ posts to view a feed organized by time it’s posted without the app’s algorithms interfering with the feed.

It was recently revealed that Instagram was testing three new types of content display within the app.

Start: the classic feed that the app shows once it begins to determine our tastes and activity. This is the feed that we find when entering the application.

Favorites: A feed that shows only the posts of users that we choose to be featured.

Followed: a recovered feed that was present until 2016 where the user can view the publications of their followers in order of time.

Now this novelty is a fact and you can choose the content consumption of the app through these three views, which aims to give the user greater control of what they want to see.

How to activate the chronological feed of Instagram

Actually the change process is very simple, but it is important to have the most recent version of Instagram downloaded. After that, you just have to follow the following steps.

1- Enter the application.

2- Identify the “Instagram” logo that is in the upper left corner and touch it.

3- A new menu will appear with two options: followed and favorites.

4- Select ‘Following’ and wait for the screen to change.

from that moment the top section of the ‘Stories’ will disappear and you can now view the latest posts from our followers, sorted from the most recent and with the same interaction options as always.

This chronological feed can’t stay as defaultfor which you must carry out the same steps each time you enter the chat room when you want to see the publications like this.

In addition to this novelty, Instagram has implemented the option to activate subtitles in videos. It is known that he is working on bringing major improvements this year including a new way to organize and customize our profile.

