How to have the driver’s license on the mobile home screen

The my DGT widget is 2×3 in size, but can be enlarged to fill the screen.

The smartphone has changed our way of life because thanks to it it is no longer necessary to carry bank cards with you to paysince we can do it, safely, directly from a mobile or a smartwatch with NFC connectivity. Little by little, public bodies are realizing the advantages that the fact of being able to carry the official documentation directly on the mobile in digital format.

One of these bodies is the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic), which launched its mobile application, my DGT, a couple of years ago and has now just updated it with the inclusion of a widget through which you can always have your driving license at hand.

This widget allows you to quickly and easily access your driving license

With the mi DGT application you no longer need to carry your driving license, since the app itself is fully valid as a method of identification before the relevant authorities. But not only that, because, in addition, my DGT stores the data of all the vehicles you have registered in Traffic and allows you to display all the information related to the driver’s license and the vehicles that you have in your name through a single QR code.

How to consult and pay the fines from the mobile

Well, the DGT has decided to make it easier for you to show your documentation to the authorities, since in the last update of the mi DGT app a widget has been included that groups all the documents related to driving and also allows us access our QR code with a simple touch.

The procedure to place the widget of my DGT on the home screen of your mobile it is exactly the same as the one you follow to locate any other widget and, therefore, to do so you just have to perform the following actions:

Make sure you have updated the mi DGT app to its latest version, which is 1.6.5

Makes a long press on an empty space on the home screen of your smartphone

on the home screen of your smartphone Click on the option widgets to access all you have available

to access all you have available Scroll down until you find the my DGT widget and do a long press on it to place it on the desktop

Once this is done, the widget will automatically appear on the home screen of your Android mobile

Once the widget is placed on the desktop of your smartphone you will be able to modify its size so that it occupies a greater surface of the screen and from it you will directly access the my DGT app simply by pressing one of the two sections that appear in it: that of the driver’s license and that of the vehicles that you have registered.

if you want it is generate the QR code with all the data related to your circulation permits and your vehicles to simply follow these simple steps:

Click on any of the widget sections of my DGT to access the app

of my DGT to access the app Click on the menu button located in the upper left corner of it

located in the upper left corner of it Access the option SEE MY CARD which is located at the top left just below your name

which is located at the top left just below your name On the next screen, where you will see the details of your driving license, click on the circular blue button with a QR code in the center that appears at the bottom

that appears at the bottom Click on Close to accept that the QR code is generated with all your documents related to driving

to accept that the QR code is generated with all your documents related to driving finally you will see a large QR code with your ID number just below

If you leave the my DGT application open on the screen of this QR code, each time you click on one of the widget sections you will be able to directly access said QR code. This is really practical to always have it at hand and be able to show it to the authorities when requested.

If you have not yet downloaded the mi DGT app on your smartphone, something you can do directly from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines, we recommend that you do it because that way you will always carry your driving licenseeven on those occasions when you forget your wallet at home, lose it or it is stolen.

