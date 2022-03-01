Elden Ring, like other games of the soulverseallows us to heal ourselves using a healing vial that we can fill in the resting places. These days they’re called Vials, and as always, it’s best to save them for the times when they’re really needed. That is why we are going to teach you how to heal without using vials or magic, just attacking.

How to heal yourself by attacking enemies

in order to heal you making critical attacks on enemies (stabbing them in the back, counter attacking after deflecting a blow, or attacking when you knock them off balance) all you need is Get Assassin’s Crimson Daggera Talisman-type item that has precisely that effect.

Getting it is quite easy. The only thing to do is go to the Catacombs of Deathin West Necrolimbo.

Once there, just make it to the end and take out the Black Knives Assassin boss, a pretty straightforward enemy. She drops the Assassin’s Crimson Dagger, which you must equip. Ready! You can already heal yourself by simply stabbing lesser enemies in the back, and save your all-important Vials for the really dangerous monsters.