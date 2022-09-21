How to help the victims of Hurricane Fiona through non-profit organizations?

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The damage caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico is “catastrophic”: hundreds of residences affected, people without a safe home, crops lost and millions in losses.

So far, the government has not offered an estimate of the damage. However, dozens of non-profit organizations have already gotten to work and organized to collect supplies or request volunteers.

Do you want to help? Below is a list of the entities that work during this emergency:

Supplies Puerto Rico

This platform helps donors to know in which part of the country they need help and what their needs are.

“Once again, the people save the people… I want to announce today that the platform suppliespr.com It is already available online for all those who have a signal or know of people who need some kind of help,” he said. John Paul Diaz through his Twitter account.

The singer, actor and comedian explained that the website was created after the 2020 earthquakes so that donors could channel their donations to those affected in the southern part of the archipelago.

People can filter by municipality, shelter or by type of supply, depending on what the victims themselves communicate.

“It was created with the purpose of being a communication tool among ourselves and speeding up and improving the distribution of aid. The effectiveness and responsibility remains in the hands of the users themselves. We are not receiving help to distribute, we are not receiving money and, so far, we are not prepared to carry out any initiative other than to help channel the needs through the page”Diaz explained.

Roofs for my people

Likewise, the non-profit organization Techos Pa’ Mi Gente has asked citizens to join its community self-management groups.

“Join the recovery, hands and resources are needed,” they wrote on their social networks.

In addition, you can make donations online: ATH Móvil: /TPMGCorp, VENMO: @TPMG-CORP, BPPR: #014468646 and Paypal: @TechosPaMiGente.

This entity emerged after Hurricane María, in 2017, and is dedicated to the construction of decent roofs and the rehabilitation of homes in communities affected by natural disasters.

“It contributes to improving the quality of life of the individuals that make up these communities. It promotes self-management and provides training in basic construction skills to build resilience,” reads its website.

To donate or register as a volunteer you can access: https://www.tpmgcorp.org/toma-acci%C3%B3n.

Network for Children

On the other hand, the Network for the Rights of Children and Youth has requested volunteers to help the communities.

“We need help in: food packaging and delivery; cleaning and decoration; recovery of children’s shelters; community censuses; family and community support; logistics and delivery of supplies; safe spaces for children; and medical support”, they explained on their Instagram account.

In addition, you can make donations through ATH Móvil: / AlberguesPR.

The entity has also disclosed that it offers different services. For example, they offer packed lunches —while they last— in Juncos, on highway PR-185, kilometer 16, in the former Agustín Dueño school.

Also, they offer in their various centers: hot food, psychology services, social work, nursing, educational planning for the home and service coordination.

The HS Esperanza Center is located on the second floor of the Dr. Gualberto Rabell Health Center, in the Hoare sector, in San Juan; the HS Equity Center on the second floor of the Multiple Services Center in Barrio Obrero, Borinquen Avenue; the HS Amor Center on San Antonio Street, also in Barrio Obrero; and the HS Alegría Center at 608 Barbosa Street in the capital.

Backpacking and Reality Realty

For its part, the Fundación Mochileando 100×35 and Reality Realty joined forces to establish a collection center that will operate from today, Tuesday, until next Saturday, from 9:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon at 1253 Manuel Fernandez Juncos avenue.

The aid received will be distributed in Ciales, Utuado, Salinas, Cayey and towns in the interior and south of Puerto Rico, the most affected by the hurricane.

Items required include: canned food, water, basic necessities, personal hygiene items, diapers for adults and children, pet food, toys for children, batteries, light fixtures and medicines.

At the moment, they are not accepting clothes.

“We prefer physical donations. But, if they are disabled or outside of Puerto Rico, You can donate through ATH Móvil, in the “Donate” section: FundaciónMochileando. Also via Paypal: Mochileando Foundation: paypal.me/mochileando”communicated the entities through their social networks.

Also, they required volunteers to organize the donations and fill the trucks. Those interested can write to: Ayuda@mochileando.com or send a text to (787) 579-7191.

Jesus’ Fondita

The La Fondita de Jesús corporation also requested donations to be able to continue its work of caring for the homeless or those living in vulnerable communities.

For now, the nonprofit organization needs bottled water and non-perishable food.

Donations can be delivered to its facilities at 704 Monserrate Street, in San Juan, from 8:00 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon.

Health Workshop

Meanwhile, the community-based feminist organization Taller Salud requested collaboration from citizens so that they can “be efficient, effective and fast” in responding to the emergency.

Among the needs they have identified, according to a post on their Instagram account, are: solar flashlights, water filters, over-the-counter medications, basic necessities, such as diapers for adults and children, and sanitary napkins, among others.

Likewise, since two community kitchens are operating, need: disposable containers, disposable cutlery, gallons of water, gas, rice, oil, pasta, sauce, canned food —such as corned beefsausages, beans, tuna, sardines and tomato paste—, vegetables and fresh products: garlic, onions, recao, peppers and sofrito.

“If you want to contribute food or materials you can send them to calle 1 D40 Jardines de Loíza PR 00772 urbanization or to highway PR-187, km 24.4 Parcelas Vieques #33 Mediania Alta Loíza PR 00772”, explains the publication.

Meanwhile, if you wish to make a cash donation, you can do so through Paypal or by visiting their website: tallersalud.com.

Taller Salud is dedicated to improving women’s access to healthcare, reducing violence in community settings, and fostering economic development through education and activism.

Western Solidarity Brigade

The Brigada Solidaria del Oeste self-managed initiative also established a collection center in the Porta Coeli urbanization, in San Germán, and will operate from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon.

The entity will collect: non-perishable food, essential items, over-the-counter medications, and personal and household hygiene products.

At the moment, they do not accept clothes or shoes.

The donations will be distributed in the southwestern part of the country.

You can also make a monetary contribution through mobile ATH: /brigadasolidaria or Paypal: brigadasolidariaoeste@gmail.com.

This initiative emerged after the disaster caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, with the aim of supporting the development of collective processes in the communities and promoting community self-management.

Limitless Foundation

For its part, the non-profit organization Fundación Sin Limites will also collect food and items to help the communities most affected by the atmospheric phenomenon.

Among the donations they will collect are: clothing in good condition, solar lanterns, masks, first aid kits, awnings, surface disinfectant, hand sanitizerswater filters, disposable containers, hygiene items, candles, bedding, baby items and food, dog food, bottled water, batteries, diapers for adults and children, and canned food.

The collection points will be: the Kmart parking lot in Plaza las Américas next Thursday, from 6 to 8 pm; the Sears parking lot at Las Catalinas Mall, in Caguas, on Friday, from 6 to 8 pm; and on Saturday in the parking lot of Plaza Carolina from 9 to 11 am

You can make monetary donations through ATH Móvil: /sinlimitespr or at 787-209-2585; PayPal: @fundacionsinlimites; and Venmo: /unlimitedpr.

For more information, you can contact them by email at sinlimites.nonprofit@gmail.com or send them a private message on their social networks.

Fundación Sin Limites is a Puerto Rican entity committed to the social development of marginalized communities through education and poverty alleviation, they detail on their website.

True Self Foundation

The True Self Foundation solicited donations to develop a rapid response fund focused on helping LGBTQIA+ communities who find themselves in vulnerable situations amid the emergency.

“Communities of diversity in sexual orientation and gender identity are often disproportionately affected by being made invisible or unprotected in the response to emergency situations”expressed the entity on its Instagram account.

You can make your donations through ATH Móvil: /TrueSelf and PayPal: info@trueselffoundation.org.

Red Cross

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico chapter of the Red Cross requested donations in order to continue distributing items to the victims.

“American Red Cross volunteers are active in helping affected families who suffered damage from Hurricane Fiona. Support our mission,” reads a post on his Instagram account.

To donate, you can do so through ATH Móvil: / Cruz Roja or by calling 787-758-8150.