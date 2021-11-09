how to hide a chat, but without deleting it, spy-proof!

Whatsapp, how to hide a chat without necessarily deleting it: here’s the trick to do it, almost spy-proof! It’s that easy.

Among the apps most used daily by all those who have a smartphone there is certainly Whatsapp, a messaging application that has completely changed the way we communicate.

Very often, however, chats can create various problems and end up under the eyes of the wrong person. How to go about hide a conversation without, however, necessarily eliminating it, and therefore to keep the messages anyway? Here’s the trick.

Whatsapp, the trick to hide a chat without deleting it

Regardless of what the intentions are behind a will of this kind (even the regret of not losing some messages that are now out of context), many do not know that it is possible “Hide” chats without necessarily deleting them.

With this simple trick, which is actually not a trick, it will be possible to remove conversations from the main screen of the messaging app while keeping them. How to do? Just simply archive them, a possible option for both iOS users and those who own Android smartphones.

To archive a chat is enough click and hold on the conservation choice by dragging it from right to left. The on-screen options will also appear ability to archive: by clicking on the icon the game is done and the chat will no longer be among the main ones.

Read also -> U&D: Barbara De Santi, do you remember her? Today is another person

Finding it will be even easier and will be possible by typing the contact name of the person you spoke with in the search icon. For bring it back among the main ones, just click and hold and select then extract, an operation that is the reverse of what was done with archiving.

Read also -> Personality test: the way you write the X reveals a detail about you

Hiding a chat without deleting it is therefore very easy, even if perhaps the reasons behind such actions hide perhaps more complicated mechanisms.