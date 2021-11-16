how to hide from those who harass you while protecting your privacy – Libero Quotidiano

Tech

how to hide from those who harass you while protecting your privacy

Being online, but without letting everyone know it is possible. AND the new feature of WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform ever, but which has often caused some disagreement. Not everyone, in fact, want to let people know that we are online. Sometimes we can also use it for work and better not to be disturbed. So Meta decided to introduce a new function after the possibility of use the application without mobile and from pc.

So far there were only three choices: we could show our last login to everyone, none or just our contacts. With the new function comes another voice instead. Which? “All my contacts except”. That’s right, from today we can create a real “black list”, in which we insert all those we do not want to know that we are connected or to let them know the last time we logged in.

At the moment the feature was noticed on the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but it is likely that the function will be extended to everyone even if it is not known when. The company intends to take all the time to verify any critical issues, before making the various functions available to everyone.

