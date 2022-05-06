Share

Avoid the danger of using your mobile phone while driving with this useful Samsung feature that hides notifications when you’re behind the wheel.

Using the mobile while driving is a very dangerous activity, so you should not do it under any circumstances. Your Samsung mobile hides a very important function that will help you avoid using the phone when you’re behind the wheel. How? Hiding all notifications that you receive

As we always tell you, Samsung smartphones come packed with functions from different sections that significantly improve your user experience. Analyzing the settings of our terminal, we have found this useful function that automatically detects when we are driving to hide notifications and prevent us from getting distracted when answering them. Let’s see how it works.

How to hide notifications from your Samsung when driving

The mobile is a very dangerous distraction when we are driving, so what is most appropriate is limit interruptions when we’re behind the wheel. If you don’t want to silence your mobile notifications completely, you can let your Samsung mobile does it for you only when you’re in the car.

Using Bluetooth connections and motion, your device can detect when you’re in a vehicle and use that information to automatically activate do not disturb mode. Thus, or app notifications like whatsapp nor the calls They will be a distraction.

Without a doubt, this represents one of the most useful security functions of all that the South Korean company offers in its terminals. Next, we explain step by step how you can activate itIt is very simple:

Enter the app “Settings” of your Samsung mobile. Scroll down and enter the section “Security and emergency”. Within this new menu, tap on “Mute notifications while driving”. check the box “Mute notifications while driving” for the feature to start working.

If you don’t like using your smartphone in Do Not Disturb mode, with this Samsung security tool it will automatically activate when you’re driving. Once you get out of the car, your phone will ring again normally when you receive a WhatsApp message or a call. Whether or not you use this feature, remember to avoid using your cell phone when drivingyour safety is key.

