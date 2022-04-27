How to hide posts on Instagram without deleting them

Instagram has several tools to manage publications (photo: New Mobile)

Instagram It has an option that allows you to hide posts from the feed without deleting them. This is a very useful tool when, for whatever reason, you want to remove the visibility of a post but without completely eliminating it. This function is called “file” and to make use of it you have to follow these steps:

1. You have to press on the three points of the publication and choose the option that says “file”. That way the image will be hidden but not deleted.

The “archive” function allows you to hide Instagram posts without deleting them

2. In the event that what you want to hide is a video, then you have to follow the same steps but click on the option that says “remove from the profile grid”. It is a way to archive the clips since they will no longer be seen in the feed.

3. To access the content that has been archived, click on the three horizontal lines that are in the upper right margin and choose the option Archive. There you can access not only the archives of posts, but also stories and live videos.

4. On the other hand, the clips that have been removed from the grid can be seen when entering the section reelsor videos, depending on how they were loaded. To enter these sections, you must click on the corresponding icon found in the upper margin when entering the account profile, just above the posts.

How to view videos that were hidden from the grid

Other options offered by Instagram

View the photo and video archive on a map

There is another interesting topic within the Archive tool. First you enter configuration, pressing on the three lines in the upper margin, click on Archive and you can see the stories that were published in the past.

They can be viewed by sliding across the screen, but it is also possible to select the calendar icon and they will be displayed by date.

If the last icon is chosen then the georeferenced stories will be seen on a map that allows you to cycle through the options in this way. This is how the stories made in one city or another will look like.

The content of the file can be displayed on a map

View and manage time spent within the app

Instagram allows you to see how much time was spent browsing within the platform. To access this data you have to press on the three horizontal lines that are in the upper margin, click on your activity and there you will see a menu with various options.

One of them indicates the time spent in the app. When entering this section, you will see the possibility of defining a daily time after which the app will close. It is also possible to set a reminder to take a break from the screen. You can set, for example, 10, 20 or 30 minutes maximum.

The app has an option to manage the time spent on the platform

Published photos and videos can also be accessed from this menu. From there you can choose to archive or delete content. It is also possible to view the account history and access deleted content, among other options.

Block offensive comments

Within Comments you can choose to block users as well as choose a filter to block offensive comments automatically or manually

Instagram allows you to block offensive. This option is available within Privacy which is a section located in Settings. There you select Comments and a menu of options will be displayed. One of them is the filters to hide offensive comments automatically. You can also choose to set the manual filter where you choose the words or phrases you want to hide from comments.

