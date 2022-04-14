How to hide the blue WhatsApp check: step by step guide

Share

If you don’t want anyone to know that you’ve read their messages on WhatsApp, it’s best to hide the blue check. So you can do it.

The fact that other WhatsApp users can tell whether or not you have read their messages can be a problem. Sometimes this gives rise to reproaches, because those users know that you have read their messages, but that you have not replied to them. To avoid these unwanted consequences, it is best to hide the blue WhatsApp check.

This blue double tick is the icon that appears next to a message to report that it has been read, although it may also you know it as read receipt. Next, we explain step by step how to disable this blue tick so no one knows if you’ve opened their messages.

How to hide the blue check on WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers you several privacy settings that allow you to make your use of the messaging platform more secure. For example, you can hide your activity so no one knows if you’re online or typing. In addition to doing this, we recommend disable read receiptsbecause they can be a problem.

On certain occasions, a user may reproach you for having read their message, but not replying. This can be easily avoided by hiding the blue check. In this way, users they will always see the double gray tickso they will not be able to differentiate if you only received the message or if you also opened it.

There is one detail that you must take into account when deactivating read receipts, and that is that this privacy setting only works in individual conversations. Even if you don’t have them activated, members of a group will be able to see if you have read or not group chat messages.

In addition, you should also know that this assumes that you can’t see if other users have read your messages either, always with the exception of groups. If only a gray tick appears, it means that the user has the phone disconnected and has not yet received the message. Without further ado, let’s see step by step how to hide the double blue check of WhatsApp:

open whatsapp on your mobile or on your computer. Tap on the three vertical dots button that appears in the upper right corner of the chats tab. In the options menu that appears, tap on “Settings”. Access the section “Bill”. Within the latter, tap on the section “Privacy”. Uncheck the box in the “Read receipts” section so that others cannot know if you have opened their messages.

In the previous screenshots you can see step by step how to hide the blue check on a mobile phone. If you care about your privacy, disable WhatsApp read receipts so that nobody asks you for explanations for not having answered. Without a doubt, one of the most popular privacy settings on the platform.

