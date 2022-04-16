How to hide the content of sensitive notifications on your Android

Share

If you are one of those who have notifications activated, this simple setting will allow you to improve the privacy of your mobile. We explain it step by step.

Privacy is one of the aspects that you should take care of the most when configuring your Android mobile. If you are one of those who have notifications activated for all apps, in this article we will talk about a very important setting that will allow you hide the content of the most sensitive notifications. In this way, no one will be able to see what it is even if they turn on the lock screen.

This is not the first recommendation we give you for take care of your personal data, far from it. It should be remembered that we already told you about 9 privacy settings and functions in Android 12, also very important for your security. Without further delay, we explain what exactly does it consist of this privacy setting for your smartphone and how to activate it step by step.

How to hide the content of your sensitive notifications, step by step

Notifications are the notices that apps send you in different ways to let you know to open them for the latest news. For example, WhatsApp messages can reach you in the form of a notification. What’s more, you can know the content directly from the noticewithout having to enter the app.

There are different types of notifications: the message in the form of bubble while using the terminal, the appearance of the app icon in the status bar, just a number to tell you how many unread messages you have and notifications on the lock screen. We want to talk about the latter in this article, as they are especially important -and dangerous for your privacy-.

This is the setting that you must activate when updating to Android 12: protect your privacy to the maximum

These notifications on the lock screen are useful, as they allow us to know the content of the messages at a glance no need to unlock the terminal. However, as you can see it, also see anyone access that lock screen, even if you have a code, PIN, pattern, or fingerprint set up.

There are text messages that do not carry danger, but there are others loaded with sensitive information that only you should read them. To protect the privacy of the latter, we recommend that you hide notifications of sensitive content on the lock screen. Here are the simple steps you need to follow:

open the app “Settings” in your terminal. Enter the section “Notifications”. Uncheck the “Sensitive notifications” box so that their content is not visible on the lock screen.

The steps to follow to activate this interesting function can be vary depending on manufacturer of your terminal. For example, on Samsung mobiles it is inside the “Lock screen” section under the name “Hide personal content”.

If you are one of those who receives private information on a regular basis on your mobile, do not hesitate to use this tool so that only you can know the content of the most compromised notifications.

