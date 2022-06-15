How to highlight curves and make us look taller (or slimmer), according to a celebrity stylist

Surely it has happened to you that you prepare your wardrobe carefully, you swear that everything combines very well and that it will look amazing on you. When you put it on and go to the mirror… Nothing. You don’t know why the look doesn’t work.

There are many variables that are related to achieve harmony in the way of dressing. As in interior design or decoration, in the arts and even in music, there is no single formula to achieve that captivating click. For this reason, they are matters of study, there are specialists who, by putting together some key pieces, achieve it, but it turns out that they take into account the height of the hems, the length or width of the sleeves, and the options are as many as there are body shapes.

Plus size fashion model in casual clothes, fat woman on gray background, overweight female body, full length portrait

That’s what Erica Ball, a personal stylist who built her career in the entertainment industry, working for both brands and celebrities, does. dressing celebrities like Jane Lynch, Michelle Monaghan, Stephen Dorff and Robin Givens, among others.

In an article for Insider, the journalist Pascale Mondesier consults her directly on how to improve her favorite outfits to enhance her curves and help her feel more comfortable in her clothes. And it is that this fits quite well with what Many XL and more people would like to achieve with their wardrobe, because we are going to be honest, the easiest thing is to cover yourself with loose fabrics and not look in the mirror, but it is neither pleasant nor fair.

Although we cannot change from one moment to another -we are achieving it progressively- the normalization of body diversity, we can work on ourselves to feel more comfortable, rediscover our personal style, surely lost during the pandemicand consequently, see ourselves better.

Wearing a fitted piece in a sober tone together with a loose and shiny one translates into balance. (Getty Creative)

expert recommendations

Among the recommendations that Erica Ball provides there are tips that we can put into practice right now, with the same wardrobe we have. The first of them is sew the pockets of the pants or choose those that simply do not have as the additional fabric adds volume to the hip area. The same goes for pieces that have pleats and ruffles on the sleeves of blouses.

Continue reading the story

Also, for a visual effect of greater stature, shorts or mid-calf pants should be avoided, as the culottes, for example, that do not go out of style, but we must use them wisely, taking care of details such as wearing a top that highlights the silhouette more, and that the length of the pants favors us. The expert recommends trying to wear them at ankle height.

Pretty woman getting dressed in front of a mirror at home

Another practical trick is to check the cuffs of the pants, if they do not fit at the ankle, instead of rolling or folding them, take them to a seamstress or tailor to adjusting them to the correct size will provide a more polished finish to our appearance.

color and texture

In the same vein as length, Ball recommends wearing skirts just above the knee, not higher. This lengthens the appearance of the legs. Specifically those of jean fabrics, which was the query made by Mondesier, it is recommended because it fits the figure.

A very interesting key that the expert offers in relation to fitted pieces, such as dresses, is the use of color, being the darkest ones like navy blue, black or carbon, suitable to stylize the forms. However, the exercise of looking for colors that flatter our skin tone is fun and can make us feel confident to play with certain color ranges.

Fitted dresses in dark tones stylize and lengthen the figure (Getty Creative)

Likewise, Ball recommends not fearing gathered dresses as they contribute to achieving more beautiful figures. The clean lines and light fabrics also provide elegance, as well as pants with a rather straight silhouette.

Finally and as a master key to style is the use of heels, as these lengthen the figure and favor posture, but this should not be synonymous with discomfort, much less causing damage to our feet. There is a way to choose suitable, comfortable and beautiful shoes, for the sake of our health.

Ball mentions that small-heeled shoes are classic and essential in the wardrobe, but also, currently, they are totally fashionable, in addition to giving us height, they are practical, comfortable and versatile.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

ON VIDEO:

How does your personality affect your financial decisions?