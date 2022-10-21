How to identify (and get out of) a toxic relationship

“In love there must be independence without carelessness, maturity and respect. Idealizing the other blurs reality and puts you in the background”, they explain from Tree Duo, experts in conscious relationships. “Love is right at that middle point, so easy to theorize and so complicated to achieve that it has nothing to do with obsession and cancellation, but neither with perfection and butterflies”, they warn. In other words, it is not about good and bad, but about harmful or toxic dynamics that harm both.

According to the psychologist Sara Navarrete, director of the Valencia Center for Clinical and Health Psychology, a toxic relationship is one in which, for one reason or another, unconsciously, two people cannot stop hurting each other. “Somehow we awaken our shadows, the other’s personality accentuates the uncomfortable traits of our character,” she explains. And this concept can be extrapolated to relationships with a partner, friends, work or family and clarifies: “Being a person with a tendency to toxicity does not make you a bad person, but rather implies that you must work to improve certain traits of your character ”.

How do I know if I am in a toxic relationship?

Being in a toxic relationship is like going through a minefield, “you don’t know

what is going to trigger a situation that makes another new problem appear without a real long-term solution”, explains Juanjo Poyg of Tree Dúo.

The three most obvious warning signs, psychologist Sara Navarrete tells us, are anxiety, sadness and guilt. which, when they appear systematically, indicate that we should run away. These three signs could be summed up as absence of tranquility that María Esclápez, author of the book I love myself, I love you (Brugge) and from the Glamor office: “It does not mean that conflicts cannot arise in relationships, which in the end is what allows us to evolve and develop as a couple, but the lack of tranquility is a constant feeling of insecurity towards the bond or even fear that the relationship breaks down.”

6 signs or red flags that identify a toxic relationship

1. The emotional roller coaster

One day you feel great and the relationship seems indestructible and the next, the opposite. It is usually accompanied by intermittent cycles of breakups and reconciliations or the classic “neither with you nor without you”, points out María Esclápez when we ask her about other red flags or signs that allow us to identify a toxic relationship.

2. Feeling of constant sacrifice

There is no sense of team, rather it seems that you always have to always be “pulling the car” because the other does not do his part.

3. Absolute priority in the couple

A bad day with the other person prevents you from continuing your life normally without being able to postpone the conversation or concentrate on your work. “Obviously conflicts of any kind destabilize us”, develops the psychologist María Esclápez, “but when your epicenter is your partner, you are not capable of doing anything else if your relationship is not going well”.