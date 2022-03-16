A cerebrovascular accident (CVA) occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die within minutes.

This is a medical emergency and immediate attention is crucial. Early action can reduce brain damage and other complications, warns the Mayo Clinic.

The good news is that effective treatments now can also help prevent disability from stroke, as the Mayo Clinic also reports.

Stroke victims can regain speech

How to identify the symptoms of a stroke?

If you or someone you are with may be having a stroke, pay special attention to when the symptoms started. Some treatment options are more effective when given soon after the stroke begins.

Signs and symptoms of stroke include:

Difficulty speaking and understanding what others are saying: You may experience confusion, difficulty articulating words or understanding what is being said.

Paralysis or numbness of the face, arm, or leg: You may develop sudden numbness, weakness, or paralysis in your face, arm, or leg. This often affects only one side of the body.

Try to raise both arms above your head at the same time: If an arm begins to drop, you may be having a stroke. Also, one side of the mouth may droop when trying to smile.

Problems seeing in one or both eyes: Suddenly, you may have blurred or blackened vision in one or both eyes, or you may see double.

Headache: A sudden, severe headache, which may be accompanied by vomiting, dizziness, or altered consciousness, may indicate that you are having a stroke.

Walking problems: You may stumble or lose your balance. You may also have sudden dizziness or loss of coordination.

What happens after a stroke?

Don’t wait to see if the symptoms go away. Every minute counts. Photo: Shutterstock

When to consult the doctor

Seek medical attention right away if you notice any signs or symptoms of a stroke, even if they seem to come and go, or go away completely. Check the following:

Expensive: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does an arm tend to fall? Or can’t lift an arm?

Talks: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Does he slur his words or speak strangely?

Time: If you see any of these signs, call 911 or EMS right away.

Call the local emergency number immediately: Don’t wait to see if the symptoms go away. Every minute counts. The longer it takes to treat a stroke, the greater the chance of brain damage and disability.

If you suspect that the person you are with is having a stroke, watch them carefully while you wait for emergency help.