How to improve air quality in the city?

Air pollution harms lung and heart health, and is also Related to neuroinflammation involved in neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, How can this threat be reduced? The only solution would be to limit this exposure to those responsible for oxidative, inflammatory and metabolic processes Take immediate measures to reduce air pollutionIncreasing awareness among the population about the use of less polluting energy and transportation sources and reducing the external exposure of vulnerable populations to high pollution events.

Measures to improve air quality

Professor Xavier Querol, a researcher at the Institute of Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies (IDEA) of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has been analyzing environmental geochemistry applied to air pollution for decades. It proposes a series of measures that should be promoted by institutions to improve the quality of the air we breathe.

🚆Promote public transportation

Not only within large cities, but also outside, in suburban areas, where large urban journeys are generated. “60% of the cars in Madrid or Barcelona belong to people who travel to work. Metropolitan public transport should be organized together Park and ride In core cities, located near bus or train stations with sufficient frequency,” says the researcher.

🚘Reduce personal vehicles

“This is not about to cause the same circulation collapse as with electric or hybrid cars,” the CSIC researchers explain. An example of an effective measure is the city of Milan, which since 2015 has established a high urban tollDue to which road traffic has reduced by 35%. Street parking should be possible only for neighborhood residents.

⚠️Limit polluting vehicles

“If it is possible to reduce the number of vehicles in circulation by 30%, the remaining 70% must be as least polluting as possible,” analyzes Javier Querol. The recent traffic law has increased the fine for driving old and polluting vehicles. low emission zone, which are located in 149 Spanish municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants. it will be about Renew the fleet and promote hybrid, plug-in or electric vehicles,

image: getty images

🚖 Support delivery and electric taxis

“Vehicles that move around the city 10 to 12 hours a day, like delivery vehicles and taxis, are the ones that need the most help with hybridization and electrification,” Querol says. Fleet renewal support campaigns should focus on vehicles from low emission sectors and high daily mileage.

🚛 Optimize delivery of goods

In New York City it is estimated that a small restaurant sees seven vans a day. To reduce the number of vehicles, measures have been proposed such as making night deliveryWith electric vehicles that leave from the central plaza and a large truck that collects and delivers goods or merchandise to restaurants or wherever needed.

“we need a smart logistics It does not require so many delivery vehicles, mobile applications that allow share taxis In the same direction and ban those who broadcast on empty,” he recommends. This is called “last mile optimization”.

🌆 Redesign the city

“Pedestrianism on a road simply means moving traffic to the next road. In urban redesign, if we build a playground for children, instead of placing it next to a road with too much traffic, it should be located in a separate block: children will breathe less pollution. And the same should be done with nursing homes, primary care centers, hospitals, schools,” Querol concluded.

The aim of a city should be to protect the health of its residents Green up the surroundings, remove traffic from the center and reduce the number of vehicles near populated areas.,