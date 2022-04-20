How to improve mental well-being with small changes in the daily routine, according to Laia Giménez

The daily routine, as well as the way of facing the day to day, is of great importance in terms of mental health. Generally, people aspire to certain goals in their life and the stress, caused by routine, causes them frustration for not fulfilling them.

This situation affects mental health and, to improve personal well-being, it is important to take a leap in awareness that allows the person to connect with their needs, desires and desires. The psychologist from Barcelona Laia Gimenez She is an expert in emotional leadership and helps people who want a transformation in their lives, proposing a series of changes in their routine to achieve mental well-being..

Improve mental health with small changes in routine

In order to improve mental health, some changes in routine are needed. They will allow you to prepare and train for personal growth, reach your full potential and become in harmony with your mind.

One of the main points to correct is get a mindset changewhich will allow you to see things in a different way than they are, that is, to ensure that the mind is used in favor of oneself and not against it.

In addition, learn to lead emotions and redirect them to live a more serene, optimistic and calm life. This will allow one to act in coherence and find the inner peace that is needed for a state of total harmony.

It is important to keep in mind that thoughts affect the reality that each individual experiences, their environment and their body. Limiting beliefs are those that prevent you from moving forward in the life you want to experience. In this sense, Laia Giménez offers revolutionary techniques that boycott the thoughts that impede progress..

Psychologist Laia Giménez helps her patients achieve a good mental state

Achieving self-confidence and adopting a positive attitude in life allows us to fight against certain disorders such as anxiety, depression or insomnia, which affect the well-being of people on a daily basis. It is vitally important to be trained to understand the origin of the aforementioned conditions and how they can be managed by specialists..

With Laia Giménez, people looking to transform their lives will find a psychologist who is an expert in mental health. A professional willing to apply the best personal growth techniques so that her patients can establish a true connection with themselves.



