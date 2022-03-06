Thanks to messaging applications it is very easy to send data to other users. The type of file does not matter, but it is true that multimedia is the most shared. However, the result issued may not correspond to the one you have on the screen. If you don’t want this to happen to you, we’ll tell you how to improve the quality of the photos you send by WhatsApp.

How to send your WhatsApp photos in good quality

One of the things that bothers many users about WhatsApp is the quality with which their photos are uploaded. You can launch a good snapshot, but unfortunately the app lowers your quality. And it’s not your fault, the app simply has that ‘glitch’ that can ruin a good photograph that other people are waiting for.

Fortunately, there are ways to improve the quality of the photos you send via WhatsApp. Best of all, you don’t need other applications to avoid this, although you can always use an app like your email service or the cloud to achieve your goal.

How to improve the quality of photos from your Android mobile

Let’s go to the important thing, which is to teach you how to improve the quality of the photos you send by WhatsApp from within. You just have to follow the following steps:

open whatsapp

Go to the options menu

Go to Storage and data

Scroll to the bottom and select Photo upload quality

How to improve the quality of photos from your iOS mobile

Now that you know how to find the option, we are going to give you the keys to improve the quality of the photos if you have an iOS mobile. You will see that only one element changes, but it is important to highlight it:

open whatsapp

Go to the options menu at the bottom right

Go to Storage and data

Scroll to the bottom and select Photo upload quality

Once inside this last feature, which, as we said, is very similar in the two sun applications, you have to choose between one of the three options. Everything is related to the use of data that the terminal makes when sending an image, so you must change the Automatic option to the highest possible. This way you will ensure that your contacts always receive your photos in good quality.