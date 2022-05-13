How to improve your photos with the iPhone with these three little tricks

The flexibility that iPhones offer us when taking pictures is impressive. In the end, having the camera in our pocket at all times is a great incentive to capture what we see. Do we want to take our best photos? Here are three very interesting little tricks.

When it comes to talking about resources to improve our photos, we could talk about a lot of them, including these six essentials to take the best photos with our iPhone. From the rule of thirds to using specific lenses for certain shots. Today, however, we will focus on three of the simplest resources.

RAW or HEIC depending on the amount of light





The first of these is to use the most appropriate file format. By default, our iPhone shoots all photos in HEIF format, a highly efficient codec. However, the system offers us also work in RAW format. Here, we must make a parenthesis.

When we take a photo on our iPhone, the physical information captured by our camera sensors goes through a large number of steps. In the latest models it is approximately 3 million steps. This is part of what we call computational photographywhere it is the chip of our phone, accompanied by the neural engine, who gives us the final photograph.

When we shoot in RAW format, the number of processes carried out by the system is much less, but the most important thing is that it protects much more information so that in a later edition we have much more margin. In general, as long as we are willing to process the RAW photo to our liking after shooting it, the recommendation is to use RAW when there is a lot of ambient light, and HEIC when there is little. The results may surprise us.

Photo styles: the theme of the photos matters





Another very interesting resource is to use the photographic styles that came with the iPhone 13. Thanks to them we can choose a “theme” for the photos we are going to take. The grace of these styles is that the adjustments, which will remind us of a filter, go much further, since they respect the skin tones and other elements of the photo.

With this we achieve a truly creative effect that, above all, gives uniformity to the different shots. We can customize the photographic style to the theme that we are going to photograph and the mood that we want to convey. To do this, all we have to do is open the camera app, touch the arrow at the top center to display the options and choose the fourth option, the one that has the shape of three overlapping squares.

Here we can choose between intense contrast, Shiny, Warm either Cold, being able, in addition, to modify the tone and warmth to our liking. This photographic style it will remain until we manually deactivate itso we can use it throughout the photo session without having to pay attention to it once chosen.

Lock exposure and focus





The last resort is that of exposure and focus lock. Thanks to him we can achieve chiaroscuros, images with a more pronounced bokeh effect and much more. To fix these two variables, it is enough that we touch somewhere on the screen for about 3 seconds to lock both the focus and the lighting.

Then we can swipe up and down to adjust exposure manually. Even if we focus on the sun or the interior of a dark room, it will not change the lighting setting of the image. With this we can capture light sources in a very creative way.

Likewise, the focus will also be locked, so we can move closer to or further away from the subject to create a bokeh effect extra than the photos would already have by themselves.

Photography with our mobile can be really creative. Thanks to these resources we will have more tools to take exactly the image we want to take. Resources, as we see, really simple, but at the same time very versatile for a camera that is already versatile.