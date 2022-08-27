How to incorporate sweet foods into my diet if I have diabetes? Specialist tips

if you suffer diabetes and adapting to a new diet with healthy foods has been complicated in recent times, check these tips of the specialists who will help you follow a plan of feeding healthier in which you can include sweet foods and indulge yourself from time to time.

The diabetes It is a chronic disease that occurs when the level of glucose in the blood is too high. feeding in a patient with diabetes it should be the main basis for good health. Limit consumption of sweet foods It should not be a problem, here we tell you how you can incorporate them into your day to day life according to the recommendations of the specialists.

Some time ago it was believed that the consumption of sweet caused blood sugar to rise more quickly compared to other foods. According to information from Mayo Clinic the consumption of sweet or sweets should be present in moderation, as long as they are eaten as part of a balanced meal as part of a meal plan. feeding And yes, in small quantities.

Carbohydrates have the main function of providing energy to the body and we can find them in foods such as fruits, fibers, vegetables and some foods rich in starch. Its intake must be present in the daily diet. Sweets, on the other hand, provide very few vitamins to the body since they are rich in fat and calories, so their excessive consumption can affect your Health And yes, sweets are also counted as carbohydrates, take that into account!

To treat yourself once in a while, it is recommended that the intake of sweet foods should be occasional, as this will not cause a drastic change in blood sugar regulation. Recommendations: experts suggest not depriving yourself of the consumption of sweet but replace some carbohydrates in your diet, for example, with a sweet or a cookie. Check the labels of the products before consuming them and verify what food you can swap according to total carb count.

Consume substitutes sugar is another of the specialist recommendations since they contain fewer calories, but there is also the option of natural sweeteners such as stevia. And of course, before making any changes to your diet daily consult your doctor for specialized advice.