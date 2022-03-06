How to install a VPN in Chrome: Anonymous browsing and security

A VPN connection is a virtual private network specially designed to hide our activity and identity on the network, among many other uses. There are several ways to set up VPN connections on a computer, for example, using specific software that encrypts and hides all the packages on the computer, or through an extension specially designed to hide only web browser traffic but keep other applications (Skype, Spotify, P2P, etc) uncovered and unencrypted.

Using VPN for Chrome is especially useful when we are going to travel and we want to connect to the Internet from a public network. We can, for example, use a VPN if we need to connect to the Internet from a hotel where we are going to work and we want to avoid risks… Or if you are on a train and need to make an online purchase but you are connected to Renfe’s WiFi. In those cases, using this type of technology protects us.

There are paid or free VPNs and we find all kinds of options depending on the screens we need, depending on the volume of data or the region. But we can also use a VPN for Google Chrome that protects us only when we use the browser without the rest of the Internet connections going through it “private tunnel” that protects us and anonymizes us. They work as browser extensions that allow us to access any website even if it is blocked in your region or simply if you want to browse them anonymously.

Among the most common uses when browsing the Internet we find the option to hide our origin, encrypt traffic so that it cannot be spied on, hide our identity, protect information. In addition, it is also common to use a VPN to be able to access content from a streaming platform that is not in our country but is in other regions. For example, watch US Netflix.

VPN for Google Chrome

DotVPN is an extension for Google Chrome that allows us to establish VPN connections applied only to the browser so that we can access any web page (even if they are regionally blocked) and hide both our identity and our private data. The first thing we need to do is download DotVPN from the Chrome app store and install it on our browser. We simply have to tap on “Add to Chrome” from the Chrome Web Store.

Once downloaded and installed An icon will appear to the right of the address bar. We will see a circle icon next to the extension puzzle in the Chrome bar. If we play, we can start. Of course, we will need to create an account previously. We have to use an email and password and fill in the corresponding field that will appear in the VPN window.

When we have made an account, we have a series of geolocations and regions from where we can connect. They are regions in which DotVPN has servers so we can choose. Of course, we will see that next to the photograph of the country there is a text that tells us if it is free or not. What’s more, we find the indication “ping”.

Pick some of countries with free connection (or register to pay the premium if you want) and your new IP address and the speed at which you are going to browse will automatically appear in the Chrome window.

If you want to check if the IP address is true, you just have to go to a web page like what-is-my-ip and the new address will appear. You can change the region in DotVPN to see that the IP address of the page changes. In addition, we can geolocate it on a map to check that it actually places us where it promises.

If we want to disconnect, we simply click on the “Disconnect” button of the extension. Until we want to use it again.

In case of want the premium option, DotVPN is priced at $2.90 per month if we pay annually or $4.99 per month for monthly payments. This allows us more servers and more speed.

Other VPNs

There are other VPNs for Chrome that we can use and that are among the most common. Some of them are paid but we can use them on many devices simultaneously and they offer us total protection and more speed.

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most frequent and recommended for any field and with many customization options and servers. It is multi-device because we can use it on Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, Linux, Android… but it also has extensions for the browser and we can use the VPN in Chrome. Of course, it has a drawback: we have to pay to use it, it is not free.

There are several plans depending on whether you sign up for two years, one year or one month, and prices start at $4.13 per month, but with a thirty-day money-back guarantee, so there will be no problem trying it out for a month at no cost. and decide if you want to continue using it or not. Without any permanence or risk.

NordVPN VPN for Chrome allows us to protect the “online experience” but with the usual speed, without slowing down. Allows you to block ads and malicious websites or protect your IP address. We simply have to choose the region and activate it from a button on the browser’s taskbar. Once the download from the Chrome Web Store we can log in and start using it to browse the Internet, activating or deactivating the different options. There are up to sixty available regions where NordVPN has servers.

surf shark

Another option well known to all is Surfshark, one of the most common. An extension that we can use in the browser and that protects our browsing history and protects our sensitive data. You just have to sign up for a Surfshark account, choose the plan you want, download the VPN browser extension… and log in. We log in, connect and choose the server we want to mask the IP and browse the Internet safely or to bypass regional blocks, for example.

In addition, they explain from the page that it has services such as Cleanweb that is responsible for removing the ads. Or we can hide the IP so that no one knows where you are connecting from. It also has private DNS and unlimited devices. That is, we can use and connect all devices simultaneously to the VPN.

Of course, like the previous one, it is from payment. If we buy a two-year package we have priced at $2.49 per month. But we can also pay month to month for $12.95 or pay for six months at a price of $6.49 per month. You have a 100% money back guarantee for the first 30 days.