How to install and use custom icon packs on Samsung phones

Samsung has been heavily criticized for its interfaces over the last 10 years, usually for being too heavy and not offering a proper update policy. In recent times this has changed so radically that it even does it better than Google.

One UI 4 is one of the culprits, an interface that offers a huge number of options and an incredible customization system. And it is able to improve with the installation of custom icons.

How to install icon packs on Samsung phones

The first thing we need to do is install the Theme Park app from the Galaxy Store. Then, we go to the Google store, the Play Store, and install the icon pack that we like the most.

Next, with those two applications installed, we follow these steps:

Click on the fourth icon on the bottom bar, called Icon.

Now, we enter +Create New.

We select the top icon, called Iconpack.

Click on the icon pack that we have installed (in our case Saturate).

We install it by clicking on the arrow and tray icon, in the upper right.

We put a name.

In the main screen of Them park we select the design that we just saved.

Click on Apply.

We wait for the installation to finish.

We return to the desks.

As you can see, from the interface itself we can download icon packs in the Play Store, by clicking on the Download option when we enter the Iconpack window.

We recommend that you download a wallpaper to match the pack, which will give it a very professional finish.

In the image above you can see two different icon packs with wallpapers selected for the occasion. As you see, you will have to make sure that there is no application without an iconsomething that can happen in some packs.

As indicated in Android Police, this function was released in One UI 3.1.1., that is, on Samsung phones with Android 11. The problem is that this version was exclusive to foldables. In the rest of the models, which are the most common, we need One UI 4, that is, Android 12.

