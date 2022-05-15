Share

Don’t know how to install the Crunchyroll app on an Amazon Fire TV? Next, we will tell you how to do it using two very simple methods and we will reveal a trick to unlock much more content.

series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece or Attack on Titan have made anime fashionable among users of all ages, from the youngest to those of us who are over forty years old.

The best streaming platform for enjoy the latest episodes of your favorite anime is Crunchyroll, since it releases them at the same time as in Japan, but yes, subtitled in Spanish and if you want to see them on your television and this is not a Smart TV, one of the best alternatives to do so is via one of Amazon’s most popular devices, the Fire TV Stick.

For this reason, on this occasion, we are going to explain, in detail and step by step, how to install Crunchyroll on any Amazon Fire TV.

In this sense, the first thing you should know is that Crunchyroll is available on the Amazon App Store and, therefore, you are going to install it on any Fire TV from two really simple ways: from the web and Amazon or directly from the Fire TV itself.

How to install Crunchyroll on an Amazon Fire TV from the Amazon website

The first method to install Crunchyroll on any Amazon Fire TV Stick and the most comfortable if you are not in front of the TV is doing it through the Amazon website.

So for install Crunchyroll on the Fire TV Stick from your computer you just have to follow these simple steps:

Access the Amazon website

Click on the button Everything at the top left

at the top left In the window that appears below, select Amazon FireTV and then Apps and games for Fire TV Stick

and then In the left column locate the category Fire TV model and select yours

and select yours Scroll down with the mouse until find Crunchyroll app

Enter it, select the Fire TV on which you want to install it and click on the button To transfer

Once this is done, you will get a confirmation message and if you access the Fire TV application drawer you will see that Crunchyroll is now available on the sameso that you only have to open it and enter your access data to start enjoying your favorite animes.

How to install Crunchyroll on an Amazon Fire TV from Amazon’s own device

The second way to install Crunchyroll on your Fire TV is to do it directly from the device itself, through the Amazon app store.

The easiest method to install Crunchyroll from the Fire TV Stick is using Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant. To do this, simply press and hold the voice control button located on the top of your Fire TV remote and say “Crunchyroll”.

Once this is done, simply enter the Crunchyroll app and click on the option Obtain with the central button of the remote so that it is downloaded and installed on your Fire TV.

However, if you prefer that Amazon not record or listen to your voice, you also have the option to install Crunchyroll on your Fire TV without using Alexa.

To do this, you simply have to carry out the following actions:

Turn on your Fire TV Stick

On the main screen, press the central button of the controller on the option Seek and then on the “Search” card that appears just below

and then on the “Search” card that appears just below Start to write the first letters of the application name which you want to install, for example, Cru for Crunchyroll

which you want to install, for example, Cru for Crunchyroll With the central wheel of the command scroll down to the results page and click on Crunchyroll

Next, the information of this application will appear and just below a button with the title Download

Finally, click on the central button of the control on said button and the Crunchyroll download will start on your Fire TV Stick

Once you download the Crunchyroll app on your Fire TV, you simply have to open it and log in with your account, something you can do directly from the mobile following the instructions that appear on the screen.

How To Unlock Much More Crunchyroll Content – ​​Use This Trick

Even though Crunchyroll is the best anime streaming platform for both quantity and quality, there are still some series within this service that do not have subtitles in Spanishbut only in English.

For this reason, we have found it interesting to reveal a little trick with which you can unlock much more content on Crunchyroll and access a wide variety of titles with Spanish subtitles.

How to install HBO Max on any Amazon Fire TV

If you ever want to watch an anime on Crunchyroll that only has English subtitles, just follow these simple steps to activate subtitles in Spanish:

On the main screen, press the central button of the controller on the option Seek and then on the “Search” card that appears just below

and then on the “Search” card that appears just below write the letters vpn and on the results page that appears below, select one of the options (we recommend ProtonVPN because it is free and has no monthly traffic limit)

and on the results page that appears below, select one of the options (we recommend ProtonVPN because it is free and has no monthly traffic limit) Enter ProtonVPN and press the central button of the control on the option Download

Once downloaded and installed, log in to ProtonVPN (if you don’t have an account you will have to create one)

(if you don’t have an account you will have to create one) On the main screen, scroll down to the section America and select USA

and select Click on the option Connect with the central button of the controller

with the central button of the controller Click on the button okay to allow this app to create a VPN connection to the United States

Once this is done, on the main ProtonVPN screen you will see a message at the top confirming that you are already connected to the United States and if you go back into Crunchyroll and try to replay that anime that only had English subtitles, you’ll find that these already appear in perfect Spanish.

