How to install Free Fire? – Trade

Garena Free Fire, better known simply as free fire, is a mobile game of the Battle Royale genre. In it, players parachute into various sectors of a map in order to eliminate each other until only one participant remains alive, who will be the winner.

Within this genre, Free Fire competes with others video game like: Fortnite which has a more cartoony look, has better graphics and gameplay; PUBG that handles one of the most polished graphics and Call Of Duty: Warzone. The last three are the main exponents on this subject.

Although all three have better graphics or interactions smoother, Free Fire has been the most popular mobile game in recent years.

How can Free Fire be installed?

Unlike other games like the ones mentioned above, Free Fire is designed to run even on mobile devices. low range without any delay. This feature makes it more accessible and is also one of the main reasons why it is the most downloaded video game in the world. battle royale .

To install it you must follow these steps:

free fire for android

Enter Google Play.

Search for Garena Free Fire.

Select and verify that it is the correct game.

Download the app.

Install the Game.

Create an account in Garena to enter the servers.

FreeFire for iOS

Open the App Store.

Search Free Fire Max.

Select the video game.

Click on the install option.

Open the app and create an account.

Although Free Fire is an exclusive video game for cell phones, there are some emulators that allow you to have this Battle Royale on your computer. Here we explain how to install it:

You will first need to download the Bluestacks emulator through the following link.

Then you must log in to access Google Play or App Store, depending on the device you have.

Here you should search for Garena Free Fire.

Install the Game.

And create an account or synchronize if you already have one to enter the game maps.

Requirements to install the game

Some games of this same genre require a good Internet connection for the application to run without problems. Their minimum requirements ask for versions of Android 5.1.1 or higher and 2 GB of memory.

Free Fire is different, it runs well on a variety of mobile devices, even some of the older ones. The requirements for phones or tablets are as follows:

Android

Operating system: Android 4.4 .

CPU: Dual core 1.2Ghz.

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5 GB or more.

iOS

Operating System: iOS 9

CPU: iPhone 5s.

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5 GB or more.



