How to install free paid games on Android | Guide | Tutorial | Hack | Mexico | Spain | MX | DEPOR-PLAY

Do not lose the chance to win valuable applications without spending money on your cell phone Android. Paid games are free for a few days on Google Play, Google’s virtual store. You will not have to leave your data, just click on the links that we will leave you to start the installation.

If you find something interesting in the list below but you know you won’t be using the app right now, install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. Android. In this way, the application becomes part of the application library and you can reinstall it for free when you need it. A good way not to miss a short promotion.

ANDROID | Free paid games on Google Play

  • Hero’s 2nd Memory ( $0.99 ) : Shoot enemies, collect power-ups, level up and become more powerful. Rinse and repeat.
  • boomland ( $0.99 ) : Do you love blowing things up? This game allows you to do it, where you need to find the weak point in the structure and drop it.
  • Word Mix Pro ( $1.99 ) : A fun and addictive word dice game.
  • OddBalls ( $1.59 ) – With more than 80 puzzle rooms to solve, you will definitely find yourself immersed in this cute title.

