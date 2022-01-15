How to install Play Store and Google apps on Huawei and Honor | 2022

In this guide we return to explain how to install play store and google apps on smartphones Huawei And Honor who do not have it. Since the US ban was inflicted on the Chinese company, all the latest smartphones marketed must necessarily be based exclusively on Huawei Mobile Services. This means no Gapps, no Play Store and incompatibility with banking services and other malfunctions that may arise from it.

Although the company is doing its utmost to compensate for these absences with its AppGallery platform, many blame the lack. Precisely for this reason, although not officially, we want to explain the new method working which allows you to bring the Google ecosystem back to banned smartphones.

Last updated: January 2022

How to install Google Play Store app on Huawei or Honor smartphone

Months away from the previous method to install Google services on Huawei and Honor, the one we are talking about today is based on Gspace. This is an app that allows you to add a virtual space on your smartphone, which is enabled for the installation of the Play Store and Google apps. This means the possibility of being able to log in with your Google account and install any Gapps, such as YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Maps, Drive and so on.

The beauty of this method is that it really is very simple to be implemented and within everyone’s reach. No strange and repetitive procedures, since everything takes place in a few seconds. In this way you can add features to your Huawei smartphone that would normally be prevented.

Compatible models

As for the smartphone compatible with the new method (remember, this is an unofficial solution), this procedure should work on almost all devices released with HMS only. The terminals concerned are:

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite, P40 Lite 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate XS

Huawei Y6, Y6p, Y5

Huawei MatePad 10.1, MatePad Pro

As for the terminals Honor, at the moment it seems that the procedure is not supported but nothing prevents you from giving it a try. Especially for those devices that share the same hardware as the above models.

Installation guide

The first thing to do is obviously download and install the app Gspace on your Huawei smartphone. Although the app is present on the AppGallery, I invite you to download the moddata version, as it is free of advertising.

Download GSpace

Once you have downloaded the ZIP file, extract it and you will have three files. The first to use calls “Gspace.v1.0.5.vip“: Install the app, grant it permissions (otherwise the apps you will install may not work) and start it. Once inside, click on one of the apps that are proposed to you (such as YouTube or WhatsApp) and you can log in to your Google account. Log in and you will find yourself inside the Google Play Store, no need to install anything else to make it work.

At this point, go back to the three extracted files and install the “shortcutmaker“, That is the app Shortcut Maker, which you will need to get the Play Store directly in the home. Once installed, enter the app, confirm the warning that will appear and go back to the last of the three files to download. I’m talking about the file “play _-_ gspace“: Open it, click on”Other“, Select”Shortcut Maker”And you can create the icon that will redirect you directly to the Play Store.

The next step is to ensure that the use of the downloaded apps is not bound to the opening of Gspace. To avoid having to open it every time, press and hold the app icon you are interested in and click on “Create shortcut“. In this way, in the home of the Huawei smartphone will come added an icon that refers to the app in question.

Limitations

The limitations are pretty much the same seen with some of the previous methods. This means that you will not be able to receive notifications for Gmail, while they seem to work fine for other apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, although sometimes they may not arrive. Also, since we’re not talking about a Google platform, this method doesn’t allow you to download streaming like Netflix and Disney +, while Prime Video does. Also Google Pay it can be downloaded but not used, due to incompatibility problems with Google Play Services. There are also other Google apps that don’t work as they should, like Assistant and Google Home.

