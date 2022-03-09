How to install the D-Link DSP-W218 WiFi Smart Plug and Options

Once we have the app installed and we have logged in, now we have to verify the Internet connection at home.

Internet connection available

To be able to link this smart plug with the manufacturer’s cloud, it is totally Internet connection required. Bearing in mind that today Internet connections use FTTH, we will not have any problem with bandwidth, however, as it is a smart plug, bandwidth consumption is minimal, for this reason the Internet bandwidth is usually used. 2.4GHz for this type of device.

Before starting with the configuration, we must make sure that our WiFi router is working correctly and the Internet connection has been established satisfactorily, in case of not having an Internet connection, we will have to wait until we have a connection to be able to link the plug with the cloud .

WiFi network in 2.4GHz with WPA-Personal

One of the strengths of this smart plug is the possibility of connect it directly to the WiFi router or access point, without the need to use any hub or “base” to later connect this hub via cable or WiFi to the local network, we can make a connection directly. The reason for using the 2.4GHz band instead of 5GHz is that this WiFi frequency band will allow us greater coverage and greater distance, so we can place it anywhere in the house without fear of losing wireless coverage. . Although the 2.4GHz band has a greater range, it is also true that it has a lower speed, but this is not a problem for a device with these characteristics, where bandwidth consumption is minimal.

Another very important aspect is that we must have WPA-Personal or WPA2-Personal security in our WiFi network. This plug does not support the WPA-Enterprise versions, nor does it support WPA3-Personal, so we must take it into account. Today 90% of home Internet connections use WPA/WPA2-Personal, so this is not a problem, or should not be.

Another very important aspect is that we must not have AP Isolation activated, that is, the devices of the WiFi wireless network must be able to communicate with each other, otherwise we will not be able to install it properly. In addition, we should also connect to the same 2.4GHz WiFi network as the smart plug, for routers that use two different SSIDs and we always connect on the 5GHz band, it is absolutely necessary that you connect to the 2.4GHz band temporarily to perform the configuration. Once the smart plug is configured, then we can connect normally to the 5GHz band.

Once we have these three fundamental requirements, we will be ready to start with the installation and start-up of the device.

Installation and commissioning video

At RedesZone we have recorded a complete video where you can see the installation and start-up of this WiFi smart plug. The first thing we must do is display the menu on the left of the mydlink app, once we have done so, we can click on «add device» and we will follow the installation wizard. It is very important that you physically have the smart plug, because you must scan the QR code that we have on the right side of the equipment, or use the sticker that we have on the bottom of the smart plug.

Scanning the QR code will free us from having to manually connect to the WiFi wireless network that it generates automatically, and then enter the PIN code to perform the authentication correctly.

Once we have scanned the QR code, we must choose the 2.4GHz WiFi network where the smart plug is going to connect, we choose the WiFi network, enter the access password and continue with the wizard. At the end of this wizard it will be linked to the cloud, we can give the device a name, and we will get a notification that we have a new firmware available.

In the previous video you can also see all the configuration options that we have available in the mydlink app, such as turning the smart plug on and off on demand, on a schedule and even based on automation. For example, we will be able to configure the smart plug to turn on/off when one of the mydlink IP cameras detects movement and/or sound, so we will be able to carry out fairly complex automations easily and quickly.

We remind you that you can buy this smart plug for just 15 euros, a really competitive price if we take into account everything we can do with it.