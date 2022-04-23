How to install Windows 10 on the Steam Deck

Share

Installing Windows 10 on Valve’s device is not only possible, it’s also very easy.

Valve has done a great job with SteamOS, the operating system for the Steam Deck. The interface is quite intuitive and everything is quite at hand. In addition, it offers users certain functions to get the most out of the hardware. However, It is possible to officially install Windows 10and that expands the range of possibilities Of the device.

When installing Windows 10 on the Steam Deck you have access to other stores such as Epic Games Store, Battle.net, GOG, among others. This is very attractive in order to install many more games, especially those that are not available on Steam. In fact, SteamOS has some very interesting features that have been implemented by Valve. Without going any further, it is possible limit frame rate per second and TDP while you play. This is very useful for the battery to last a little longer. Now, if you are interested in installing Microsoft’s operating system, then you just have to read on to see how it is done.

Installing Windows 10 on the Steam Deck

The installation process of Windows 10 on the Valve console is not far from doing it on a PC. We could say that the steps are practically the same. By the way, you need a USB type C HUB and a pendrive (USB memory) of at least 8 GB. Both things are essential. That said, to install Windows 10 you have to follow these steps.

To create a flash drive with Windows 10 you have to download the media creation tool from the Microsoft website.

Insert the USB stick into your computer and run the media creation tool.

You agree to the applicable license terms and notices. Next, you have to select Create installation media.

Uncheck the box Use the recommended options for this computer and then select the language, Windows edition, and architecture. About the latter, it has to be 64 bits (x64). Now, hit next.

Choose usb drive and press next.

Select which USB stick you want to copy Windows 10 to.

Once this is done, it will start downloading Windows 10 and then copy the files to the drive. It is done!

As you can see, creating a USB flash drive with Windows 10 is very easy. Also it is possible to download Windows 11, and the process is identical, although the media creation tool is not the same. It is available on the Windows 11 download page.

We move on to installing Windows 10 on the Steam Deck. This does not take many minutes, as long as everything goes correctly. The last thing will be to download and install the drivers. Ok, let’s see how to install Microsoft operating system. But first, I remind you that this completely removes SteamOS from internal storagebut it is reversible.

Connect the USB HUB to the Steam Deck and then the pendrive.

With the Steam Deck turned off you have to press the volume – and power buttons at the same time. Do not release both buttons until the BIOS loads.

Inside the BIOS you have to enter BootManager. Next, select EFI USB Device and press the A button.

After a few seconds the Steam Deck will restart and the Windows installation menu will appear. From now on you just have to follow the steps you will see on the screen.

Downloading and installing the drivers

Controllers required for the Steam Deck to function properly they are available on the Steam Support website (Steam Deck – Windows Resources). It is essential to install these drivers to get the best results when using the device under Windows.

GPU driver: Once downloaded and copied to the Steam Deck you have to run the setup.exe file to proceed with the installation.

Wi-Fi Controller: Once downloaded and copied to the Steam Deck you have to run the install.bat file.

Bluetooth driver: once downloaded and copied to the Steam Deck you have to run the setup.exe file.

How to find out which games are playable on the Steam Deck

At the time of this writing the audio drivers are not available. AMD is working to release them as soon as possible. However, if you connect speakers or headphones via USB-C or Bluetooth you will have audio without any problem.

Have you installed Windows on the Steam Deck? How was the experience?

