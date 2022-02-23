How to install Windows Media Center on Windows and if you can

This program was first introduced as windows xp special edition in 2002 under the name Windows XP Media Center Edition. Since then it has been part of all versions of the Microsoft operating system up to the Windows 8 version, although not in all editions. Later, we will comment on which ones it was present in and how you can know if you have it taking into account this information.

If you still keep older versions of operating system like Windows 7 or 8.1 you will be able to continue using Windows Media Center, although this is unlikely because your computer will be a few years old and probably won’t last a lifetime. Also, since Microsoft does not support them, it is very insecure to maintain them. You can do it if you have a license for these versions and install it on another computer, although you will surely want to have a latest version that it has all the support of Microsoft such as Windows 10 or 11. For that reason, we tell you what you should do in this case.

If you have been surprised that you don’t have it anymore either because you have changed to this version of the operating system, because it no longer works, you have renewed your old computer or you have simply made a new acquisition, we will tell you if it is possible to install this player or on the contrary you will have to give it up, as well as some reliable alternatives that you can resort to.

The Windows Media Center (WMC) is a player that turns your computer into a powerful entertainment center in your house. You can get the most out of it by connecting it to an HDTV with a media remote that lets you control everything from your couch. You can also connect it to a standard monitor or stream over your home network to an Extender device. In any case, with this you can watch, record and stop live TVwatch photo slideshows and play the songs from your music library, some CD or DVD.

For know if you have it according to your operating systemyou must be clear that in Windows Vista it is included in Home Premium, Professional and Ultimate editions. On Windows 7 is included in the same editions. In Windows 8.1 it is available if you have purchased the package for Windows 8.1 Pro. In Windows 10 it is not included and will be removed when you update to this version, although when you do, a new player will be downloaded automatically. It’s called Windows DVD Player, but it has nothing to do with it and is available for a limited time after the update.

How can I recover and install it on Windows

You can still recover the player, although the option is not as accessible as before. Not official! In addition, we must make it clear to you first of all that in some current versions of Windows It is possible that you try to do this and it does not work, something that you should assess when carrying out the entire process. In any case, we will tell you how you can do it step by step. You have nothing to lose by trying and you can gain a lot by doing it.

download it

You can download WMC version 8.8.2 from this page . You also have these links, for the 64-bit and 32-bit versions. There may be other download links, but be careful where you access because cybercriminals may be taking advantage of the occasion. It is not a version offered by the official website because right now it is not available. Once you give to download and it completes you will save a .ZIP file on your hard drive.

Probably in the downloads folder or wherever you have assigned these files to be saved. you give to decompress when it’s finished. If you don’t do it right away, you can always go back to the folder later and do it. If you are afraid that this link will disappear and you want to have it for other occasions, we recommend that you save on a flash drive or external hard drive in its compressed .ZIP file. It will continue on your computer anyway.

install it

Remember! gives to decompress and do this from new folder you have created, probably with the same name. You will find the files _TestRights.cmd, InstallerBlue.cmd or InstallerGreen.cmd.

first give to _TestRights.cmd and hit Run as administrator. Once it’s done, close the Command Prompt window.

you do the same with InstallerBlue.cmd or InstallerGreen.cmd (one will do it with the interface in blue and the other in green, choose the one you want). You wait for it to finish, you’ll have to hit run on the new screen that appears and the player will be installed on your computer. You will have a new shortcut from the desktop, although you can search for it on your own computer whenever you want if you remove it. Removing the shortcut does not uninstall the program.

Uninstall and troubleshoot

Yes you want to uninstall ityou can do it from the file itself Uninstaller.cmd running as administrator. It can be interesting if it goes wrong or you don’t want to have it anymore. Remember that if you want to have it again, as long as you keep the compressed file or download it again from the page, you can get it again. You will only have to uninstall from that file and have it again by following the steps indicated above.

If you run into any problems, look at file Workarounds.txt because it has information about the problems that other users have encountered and how to solve them. You will find a lot of interesting content, so it is very likely that you will find the answers to your concerns there.

So far it’s the only way we’ve figured out that you can recover this program on your computer, So, if it doesn’t work for you and you can’t solve it, you’re going to have to opt for another player, so we’ll give you some alternatives that may be interesting and that will make you not miss it so much.

Alternatives to Windows Media Center

If for some reason you are unable to download WMC or you can’t find a way to make it work on your computer, you’ve tried everything and you don’t want to change your operating system, you will have no choice but to resort to alternative solutions, such as Kodi or Plex, among others. You will have to choose a program that suits your needs and offers you good results in what you are looking for.

Kodi

Kodi is a free and open source media center which works on almost all platforms, not only Windows, but also Linux, OS X, Android, iOS and Raspberry. With it you can play and record live television.

is updated with very often, it has a large community and offers a lot of alternatives. You can use it as a player to see the content you need. In addition, its interface can be perfectly adapted to you.

What began under the name XBMC, a hack for the original Xbox, ended up being one of the main players to turn to in the absence of Windows Media Center.

Plex

East global media streaming service who organizes videos, audio and photos from your library and online services to stream it to players has become an option in the absence of WMC in Windows.

It’s about another complete multimedia content player which also works as a media server. It is easily configurable and can be used to stream multimedia content from your computer to mobile devices. Enjoy TV, movies, series and more with it. It is compatible with Dropbox, Google Drive and other cloud storage services.