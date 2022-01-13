How to invest in Bitcoin in 2022: everything you need to know

Over the past two years the cryptocurrencies they met one unprecedented notoriety, becoming more and more popular in investments and as a payment system. In addition, there have been tons of technologies related to cryptocurrency solutions and blockchain networks, from NFTs to DeFi decentralized finance applications.

With thousands of cryptocurrencies available today, the world’s highest-value and largest-spread crypto token still remains Bitcoin, the pioneer technology in the cryptocurrency field conceived in 2009 by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto. Anyone wishing to invest in digital currencies must inevitably go for Bitcoin, a fundamental asset in the field of investments in cryptocurrencies.

However, it is important to know how to invest in Bitcoin in 2022 in a safe way, carefully evaluating all the possibilities available to purchase the crypto token. The solutions are different, each of which adapts to specific needs, to be carefully considered so as not to make mistakes and to invest safely in the digital currency with the highest capitalization in the world. From this point of view, you can consult the guide that explains how to buy or sell bitcoins made by the experts of Cryptocurrencies.io, a portal specialized in the sector where you can find content, insights and quotes in real time, useful for staying up to date on the trend of the main crypto assets of the moment.

The best solutions to invest in Bitcoin

There are two main solutions to invest in BTC: rely on an exchange, or choose to trade online by contacting a regulated broker. Buying Bitcoin in one exchange platform allows you to buy digital currency, or fractions of it, by making a deposit in a fiat currency (for example in euros), after which the intermediary proceeds to convert this amount into Bitcoin. Later you can receive the cryptographic keys, through which it is possible to access the Bitcoin blockchain network to sell or use the cryptocurrency.

The second option is the BTC CFD trading, by opening an online investment account with an authorized broker, in possession of a valid and recognized license in Europe. In this case, you do not buy Bitcoins directly, but we speculate on the price trend cryptocurrency through contracts for difference, derivative financial products whose value replicates that of the underlying, i.e. Bitcoin.

To trade BTC online via CFDs it is important to learn thetechnical analysis, the study of graphs through indicators and oscillators to discover price trends and investment opportunities available. Also, you have to practice with a demo account before investing real money, to understand how CFD trading works and to be able to operate in an informed and effective way.

Better a broker or an exchange to invest in Bitcoin?

The two modes offer a completely different approach to investing in Bitcoin, with differences and peculiarities that must be carefully analyzed before making a decision. Both are valid solutions for those who want to start investing in BTC or other cryptocurrencies, however it is it is essential to inform yourself well to understand the pros and cons of each possibility and choose the most suitable option.

The CFD trading it is suitable for those who have a small capital, in fact it is possible to invest even with a small sum. Another feature is the ability to invest in every direction of the price, both when the price rises and when it falls, a more versatile solution than the direct purchase of Bitcoin. Online trading is suitable for the short or medium term, in fact, positions can also be opened and closed on the same day (day trading), or after a few days or weeks.

There Bitcoin trading through an exchange, on the other hand, it is a method that requires a higher capital than CFD trading, especially if you want to create a crypto wallet of a certain value. This option is best suited for investments of medium and long term, moreover, it requires special attention towards the purchase price of the digital currency. Compared to online trading it is less versatile, plus you can get a profit as soon as the price of BTC goes up, however crypto tokens can also be used for payments, purchases and transactions.

The choice is obviously one personal decision, for which it is important to take into account the available budget, risk appetite and investment objectives. In any case, it is essential to check the reliability of the intermediary to avoid scams and deceptions, evaluating the safety standards proposed by the operator and, in the case of the purchase of Bitcoin, understand how to store cryptographic keys in a secure way to protect them from hacker attacks and other risks.