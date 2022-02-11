how to invest in Bitcoin in 2022?

Reading time: 4 minutes

The area, between $ 30,000 and $ 39,000, which in mid-2021 had contained the Bitcoin correctionsubsequently favoring the ascent towards those who would become the new ones absolute tops -capitalization record recorded in November last year-, once again demonstrated a great supportive value: in fact, in the last sessions the token price it quickly pushed back above $ 40,000, reigniting investor enthusiasm. Insiders, however, call for calm as, despite the bullish mini rally having moved the price away from dangerous levels, no structure has formed that has the appearance of a re-accumulation beltIn fact, such sudden movements are usually reabsorbed – at least in part – just as quickly.

Leaving aside for a moment thetechnical aspect of this phase, it is appropriate to reflect on what would seem to have triggered the run up: many believe that the strong Bitcoin recovery on the market is attributable to a trivial circumstance that has made a documentation filed by Elon Musk at the Security Exchange Commission. According to the reconstruction, the CEO of Tesla would have revealed that holding in BTC of his company suffered a devaluation of just over 100 million dollars in 2021.

Of course this has led to speculation that the average load price on the underlying was at least higher than the price at that moment and that was enough for investors to return to focus on token; in the meantime, the perception of its prospects for 2022 has also radically changed. It is clear that anyone who wants to take advantage of the opportunities, which could emerge in the near future, should investigate the topic carefully. To do this, you can visit specialized portals such as buybitcoin.netsite that explains well how to buy Bitcoin thanks to a practical guide that illustrates the best operational solutions for invest in the digital asset.

Bitcoin: developing a strategy based on the time horizon

The first aspect to be clarified concerns the time targets set by the saver: depending on the type of approach, in fact, one method of accessing the market is to be preferred over another. The buy and hold strategiesin particular, require the use of a cryptocurrency exchangewhile the activity of speculative trading on Bitcoin certainly it can be structured more effectively through the instrumentation released by a online broker.

Of course, in both cases a clear reference is made to companies operating on over the counter circuitshowever, it is important to point out that exchanges are not regulated by anyone Supervisory Boardunlike brokers: deposits held with these intermediaries are at least guaranteed by the forms of protection provided for by the law.

Investing in Bitcoin with crypto exchanges

L’buying Bitcoin on an exchange it allows to implement exclusively bullish strategies over very long time horizons, as the decentralized exchanges, in charge of matching supply and demand on virtual currencydo not include the use of short sale and of financial leverage.

The token, once converted from fiat currency or other cryptocurrency, it must be held on a special device called e-wallet: it is a digital wallet which can be either hardware or software in nature, but usually hot wallet – this is the name of the device belonging to the second category – they are released free of charge by the exchanges to which they are addressed.

Bitcoin online trading

Online brokers allow the Bitcoin tradingthrough an indirect channel: these intermediaries, in fact, offer the negotiation of Contracts for Differenceparticular derivatives that replicate the price of an underlying.

The particularity of the CFD is represented by the fact that they can only be treated with the locked margin and this allows you to take advantage of both leverage and short selling. Consequently, investors who use these features are able to effectively implement strategies not only on uptrend but also on bearish trendespecially on very fast time frames.