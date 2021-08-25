How to invest in Bitcoin in our country? Here are the “Big” that can help and follow us safely

Investing in Bitcoin in Italy is possible, even through the banks of our country. Although it is not a particularly simple investment, certainly different from those Italians are used to diving, it is possible and feasible even for the less experienced.

Especially now that Bitcoin has started to rise again, to rise again over 50,000 euros (something that hasn’t happened for at least three months, in which the cryptocurrency has suffered a sharp decline.

Investing in Bitcoin can be done both online and over the phone

As mentioned, it is not really easy to invest in Bitcoin, for a couple of reasons. in the meantime the investment should not exceed 5% of the portfolio, as the volatility of the cryptocurrency makes it very risky. And also because it is not easy to find an institution that allows operations.

But there are banks in Italy that allow you to operate, both by telephone and on the online platform, for investment in Bitcoin. Like Fineco Bank, which allows you to place your order in both ways. OR Directa SIM, which gives the possibility to buy Bitcoins also from Home Banking.

“Banks can classify them as very complex instruments, which requires special procedures to protect the customer – the explanation of Piermattia Menon, analyst of Consult. Which also makes an explanation in relation to Banca Sella, where you can buy ETPs on Bitcoins, independently or through a consultant, after evaluating the adequacy of the investor’s profile. As regards Banco Bpm, a similar criterion is used.

One wonders what happens with other credit institutions. “In general, Bitcoin ETPs traded in Frankfurt are also available in home banking and if the bank has not made them available, just ask for a census.“. This is Menon’s explanation of the other credit institutions.

With CheBanca!: for example, replicants on cryptocurrencies are not available through the financial advisory service. In order to carry out the service autonomously, the customer must call the bank and expressly request the temporary release of operations on the specific product.

In the case of Widiba And Bnl Bnp Paribas instead it is not possible to carry out this type of operation. All the private branches that depend on Intesa Sanpaolo, for example, including Iwbank, have provided for a block for private customers: the only customers who can have access are professional ones.

Within the Unicredit Bitcoin can be purchased, but there is no financial advisory service. Saxo for its part, it will make direct and indirect operations (via ETP) on Bitcoin accessible to Italian customers of Binck And Banca Generali within the year.

Many private investors, in consideration of the above, prefer to take advantage of ETPs on Bitcoin rather than buying directly through specialized trading platforms, such as the very famous Coinbase, Bitstamp or Kraken, or generalists like eToro. However, replicants have a limit: they do not allow to operate on Saturdays and Sundays, when the stock exchanges are closed.