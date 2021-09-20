How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been by far the most profitable asset for investors over the past decade. In recent years, interesting investment opportunities have arisen linked to the technology behind Bitcoin – the blockchain – which allow us to invest in security in the sector, avoiding some problems related to the direct purchase of Bitcoin.

Charlie Bilello, CEO and founder of Compound Capital Advisors, compiled a ranking of the best assets of the decade using data from Ycharts.

Let’s notice how Bitcoin produced an average annualized return of 230%: an impressive figure, especially considering the performance of the second-ranked asset. Silver medal awarded by none other than the US Nasdaq 100 index, with an annualized return of 20%, over 10 times lower.

The three main risks of investing in Bitcoin

Risks related to IT security

Holding Bitcoin exposes our investment to cyber attacks. Hacking it is a serious risk, since there is no way to recover the stolen bitcoins. There are many ways to mitigate these risks, we will talk about them in a future article. However, it is good to remember that no precaution can guarantee total protection. Also, if you have a personal wallet and you forget or lose your private keys, you will most likely have lost your funds forever.

Scams

In addition to the risks associated with cybersecurity, there is a myriad of frauds plaguing the cryptocurrency market. The problem is that these are often new scams that can affect even very experienced investors. For example, it may happen to find in one’s wallet some cryptocurrencies linked to malicious smart contracts which, when we try to exchange them, empty our wallet, depriving us of all other funds. Another common way scammers deceive cryptocurrency investors are fake apps and fictitious websites. Then there are the timeless ponzi schemes, which taking advantage of some – to be honest a little naïve – crypto-investors are literally depopulating the web.

Unclear regulation

In many countries, the cryptocurrency industry is unclearly regulated or not at all. Even if over the years we have some generic guidelines, our country is still an example of it. Unfortunately, this is an important barrier, especially for those who have significant capital and do not rightly want to expose themselves to risks of a legal nature.

How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

As we have seen, buying Bitcoin directly has many advantages, but it also exposes us to some very serious risks.

Today there are some alternative solutions to investing directly in bitcoin, for example to invest in the technology behind it, the blockchain. Thanks to an ETF it is possible to bet on a basket of stocks related to this technology. ETFs as we know have many advantages. They are regularly listed on the stock exchange and are therefore easy to buy and sell. They allow even minimal investments even starting from a few tens of euros. Above all, they allow you to invest through regulated intermediaries, usually more reliable than platforms dedicated to the exchange of cryptocurrencies. Fiscal discipline is also much clearer as they are treated like all other traditional ETFs, for example equity ones.

At the time of writing this article, unfortunately, there is still no ETF that directly replicates Bitcoin. It has been 8 years since the Winklevoss twins tried unsuccessfully for the first time to obtain approval with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new exchange-traded fund for Bitcoin. That year, Bitcoin was worth less than a hundred dollars. The times now, however, appear much more mature, so much so that the President of the SEC has spoken openly about a possible next ETF that replicates Bitcoin. Especially in the last year, we have seen a strong acceleration from investment firms to submit ETFs to the SEC.

Three ETFs already available to invest in the blockchain

At the moment, there are 3 available indices tracked by 3 ETFs. These are indices that replicate companies active in the blockchain world or that in any case benefit from it:

– Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF A

– First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process UCITS ETF Acc

What is reported in the article is not intended as financial advice and of course we invite our readers to inform themselves and carry out their own research before investing.