How to invest in the crypto industry without (necessarily) investing in cryptocurrencies

The digitization andIt is a process of profound transformation of our reality. It advances like a tsunami and substantially modifies the way we relate to products, services or even people. First it was music, then images and video, then television, telephony, shopping and even money and finances. A profound transformation in the way we relate to everything that can be digitized and the “crypto” phenomenon is an example of this.

This process supposes move from handling material objects to physically intangible entities such as bits. They have electronic properties, but they move at the speed of light through optical fibers and occupy a space infinitely orders of magnitude smaller than that occupied by analog entities. This opens up new possibilities when working with money. Phenomena like the cloud computing or blockchain technology would have no place without digitization. Your Google photos? Exactly, thanks to this new model.

One of the collateral effects of digitization is to speed up processes to sometimes create a metaphorical “tunnel effect”, similar to the tunnel effect of vision: we lose the ability to see on the periphery. With investments in the age of digital finance, it’s easy to lose that peripheral vision too. It happens, without going any further, with the crypto industry: It ends up seeming like it all comes down to cryptocurrencies, but there are more ways to get into the world through proposals such as Bitpanda’s, which do take into account the entire “field of vision” of tech finance,

Decentralized finance or DeFi: keep your friends close, but your enemies closer

With the advent of technology blockchain Cryptocurrencies burst in and the concept of decentralized finance (and transactions) or DeFi (Decentralized Finance) compared to the traditional model of centralized finance (in banks, we could say, albeit simplifying a lot). “Tangible” money needs to be secured through physical methods. Basically, that is the key to a traditional bank, the security it offers compared to having the money at home.





In traditional or centralized finance, additional value-added elements have been added, such as products and services that allow investment the money to, ideally, increase profitability and make a profit. But in a way that, ultimately, depends on the figure of the bank, with times and processes limited by the bureaucracy necessary to comply with traditional security protocols.

At the same time, decentralized finance has been gaining popularity as the cryptocurrency market grew in popularity and reliability, with the emergence of the term “fintech” (finance and technology). A fintech company integrates technological tools into financial processes that provide innovation, a better user experience and mobility.

Fintech, the best of both worlds

Fintechs are not limited exclusively to the cryptocurrency environment and are perfectly integrated into traditional banking processes, but they do they have served as intermediaries in a process of progressive acceptance of decentralized finance by traditional banks.

Blockchain technology was born as a revolution for the traditional centralized banking model.





In these lasts months, traditional banking and the “classic” financial services sector have surrendered to the crypto world as a value proposition for their customers. Banks like Santander either BBVA as well as companies that offer financial services as J. P. Morgan they understand that decentralized finance is a coherent model in view of the fact that a growing number of clients are exploring this world.

And, despite the stature of large banks, fintech companies are able to move with more agility than a traditional entity in order to adopt trends and technologies, while being able to connect crypto assets and fiat money.

Investing in the fintech era

Investing directly in the stock markets, ETFs (Exchange Trade Fund), metals or cryptos is an activity that traditionally involves taking risks on two different planes. On the one hand, the statistical risk associated with fluctuations in the market values ​​or in the prices of cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the quantitative risk associated with the outlay that must be made to acquire shares or enter the trading of cryptocurrencies that usually goes through the purchase of “whole” shares.





However, fintech companies like Bitpanda work to reduce these two risks. Bitpanda does it in a particularly friendly, intuitive and simple way thanks to a proposal supported by both robust technology and the creation of intermediate financial instruments that comply with the most recent regulatory measures such as the EU AML5 directive and integrate advanced measures to protect user accounts.

Bitpanda’s philosophy is to provide all users with access to investments in the era of fintech and cryptocurrencies, smoothing out the statistical risk associated with the investment in shares, metals and cryptocurrencies, as well as lowering the level of the minimum investment that must be made, being able to buy a fraction of a share and not the entire share. In this way, you can invest in any of the platform’s products from just €1.

Bitpanda does not cancel the risk associated with investments, but offers investment modalities in ETFs and Crypto Indices that combine multiple securities in a single portfolio within different categories such as Smart Cities, Space Industry, Robotics and automation, Cybersecurity, etc. That is, when you invest in a certain ETF, you invest in all the companies that make up that ETF. Thus, if a sector is on the rise, but a certain company is affected by a crisis that causes its shares to fall, that decline will be diluted in the total movements of the ETF in question.





For cryptocurrencies, Bitpanda has created three crypto indexes agglutinating 5, 10 and 25 cryptocurrencies respectively, so that the fluctuations are “smoothed” from a statistical perspective.

And in all cases, it is possible to invest amounts starting from one euroand it is also possible to manage our investments 24 hours a day without having to wait for the stock markets to open.

Invest in cryptos by investing in securities

This way of putting investments in the hands of users, in installments, at any time and in modalities such as metals, shares, ETFs, crypto-indices or cryptocurrencies allows us to go one step further, investing not only in the cryptocurrencies themselves directly, but also in companies that bet on them as blockchain technology in general or as cryptocurrencies in particular.

That is, investing in companies that have as part of their financial strategy the trading or direct use of cryptocurrencies as part of their operations, we are also contemplating this “crypto” trend in our operations, although in an indirect way and “cushioning” the impact of fluctuations associated with cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are fluctuating and unpredictable, offering tremendous earning potentials but also carrying risks, Therefore, it is especially important to cushion this impact through this type of strategy. that distance us from the direct impact of a sudden drop in value, when assumed by a specific company or a crypto index.





Tech finance: risks and opportunities

All in all, Bitpanda is more than cryptocurrencies. They are an important part, and in fact, their BEST technology, which acts as a token for operations on the technological platform of this fintech, is based on the Ethereum Blockchain. The aim is not to “hit the ball” but to integrate new ways of relating to finance in the era of digitization, integrating this analysis into your day-to-day.

Studies like this one from Deloitte talk about the use of cryptocurrencies in business in terms of risks and opportunities. And it also concludes that this use can occur gradually and progressively. This approach is in line with Bitpanda’s philosophy, which offers just that: gradual and progressive ways to enter this field.





We are never exempt from financial setbacks, but a good financial education is crucial to avoid them. Bitpanda offers tools to adopt investment modalities that are not exempt from risks, but are not exempt from opportunities. With the added value of its products and services aimed at softening the impact of statistics.

Money, in the age of digital finance, is constantly on the move. We can stand still watching him move or accompany him in that transit.

Bitpanda also makes available to everyone and without small print the knowledge resources to understand how these investment modalities work and thus use them correctly. Money, in the era of digital finance is in constant motion. We can stand still watching him move or accompany him in that transit. This movement also generates frictions that are not exempt from a metaphorical effect of losses due to dissipation Just like in physical processes. We speak, for example, of the commissions that accompany many traditional transactions where a bank intervenes.

For now, centralized traditional finance is beginning to transfer the cost of that friction metaphor of money in motion. The investment modalities offered by a company like Bitpanda reuse the “heat” generated by that friction to carry out operations, but with the added value of allowing to take the initiative and adopt an active role in managing our money.