How to invest the money saved in Ethereum? Four winning strategies – Sanremonews.it

We have come up with four perfect strategies if you are thinking of buy Ethereum coins . We have listed them for you in this post.

Remember first, however, that investing in cryptocurrencies is not immune to risks, both due to the nature of the investment itself and the still minimal control over these coins:

“States and authorities must make an effort to be able to integrate cryptocurrencies into their institutional and regulatory framework, overcoming the inadequacy of their knowledge”. Paolo Savona, Consob president

How to invest the money saved in Ethereum crypto? 4 winning strategies.

# 1. Keep an eye out for crypto news and regulations

Crypto are recent coins, the value of which is easily influenced by market rumors and the regulations of the authorities. Keep an eye on innovations related to this market, exchanges and any news regarding crypto and be ready to invest at the right time. Also always keep an eye on any communications issued by Consob and any institutional body or government, even worldwide, which could affect the listing of your new investment. Proper timing is everything.

#2. Trust the analysis

There is nothing worse than acting on instinct or based on feelings and rumors. Cryptocurrencies like any investment tool are unstable and tend to fluctuate even suddenly in the short term. That’s why you should know the values ​​of the various supports and the trend of Ethereum in the short and medium term. If you don’t have the ability or expertise to do it yourself, use reputable sources to do this analysis for you. Better to be informed.

# 3. Ride the market

The market is humoral and tends to move “in packs”. If you are able to find out in advance or at least at the beginning the reversal of a market trend or a certain trend you could make money very quickly. Never go to clash with the market, but try to accommodate it, taking advantage of its upward thrust and exiting at the right time. Watch price fluctuations in real time e be at the top of the pack when it’s time to invest.

# 4. Get to know Ethereum

Do you know what you are investing in? It is not necessary that you have a competence equal to that of the software programmer who works on Ethereum, but knowing the basics of this coin, how it is generated and managed is essential.

So don’t be afraid to dedicate some time to getting to know this coin. On the internet and YouTube you will find many guides and videos, even by experts, which will allow you to better master this coin and know exactly what you are investing in. Know what you are going to put your investments into.

The fifth strategy is instead linked to the choice of a reliable broker …

Where to buy Ethereum?

If the four strategies indicated above have further convinced you to proceed with the purchase, do not hesitate any longer; those who wait too long lose the best opportunities!

There are many platforms that allow you to buy Ethereum coin. After having given you four investment strategies, we cannot now give you some advice, another strategy, in this area. We have in fact tested many platforms that allow cryptocurrency trading. Among all those we have tried, the best to date is certainly Anycoin . In it we have in fact found speed of execution, reduced costs and a reliability that convinced us to choose this broker as our favorite.

To conclude

Leaving money in the current account or investing in traditional forms of investment is now equivalent to losing money or in the best case keeping your capital unchanged. That’s why you should consider invest part of your savings in the Ethereum crypto currency. Now you can do it with the four investment strategies we recommend and use every day. Good investment!