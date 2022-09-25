How to join a class action against Ticketmaster and Walmart

For those customers who have been affected by the Walmart department store chain and the Ticketmaster ticketing platform, there is the possibility of join collective action initiated through the Consumer Protection Agency (prophet) towards companies, this ad went for their Twitter account.

A class action lawsuit is designed so that more affected can have a resolution different types of complaints that they may have either in this case with Ticketmaster or Walmart, both must meet certain criteria, here we tell you what they are, and how to join a group action against some of these companies.

We also recommend you read: Profeco closes Sam’s Club for reviewing customer purchase receipts

Will there be class action lawsuits against Ticketmaster and Walmart?

These class action lawsuits are both for the Ticketmaster ticket sales platform, in case of having had problems with cancellations or for any refusal of reimbursement, while for customers who have had problems in breach of offers, cancellation of orders or at the time of deliver your products.

What are the requirements to join a class action lawsuit?

To join either of the two class action lawsuits, they need to submit the Express Consent Form and the Additional Form of Personal Data, as well as attach any type of documents about the purchase or claim that can help with the group action, such as:

Purchase receipts

Account statements

Invoices on the service or item to claim

Bank transfers

Emails that have confirmed the purchase

All this is included in a file that is attached with the other participants who join the collective action. One of the benefits of participating in this type of lawsuit is that there is a faster resolution due to the weight of the number, but it must be taken into account that the verdict includes all those affected and they have to respect it in the event that it is not favorable. .

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Tips section.