How to keep a relationship for a long time, Shawn Mendes + Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello rulez. They are the ones who are showing us in this period that it is possible keep a relationship for a long time despite the distance, the thousand commitments and the continuous rumors, of the series “Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have left”, “No, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have denied and are still together”, “Shawn Mendes has deleted a post on IG, has something happened with Camila? “.

In recent weeks there have been rumors of an alleged breakup between the Shawmila, but the two, between romantic and ironic moments, do not care and carry on their love in spite of everything and everyone. If you are also experiencing one not a simple story, you can take an example from them to learn to fully enjoy your love, which also means learning to keep the attraction alive And keep a relationship alive. Like? Try to put into practice these 5 + 1 things that have allowed Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to continue being like this in love. If it works for them, we’re sure, it will work for you too!

How to keep a love relationship alive? The secrets to steal from Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello

Fight for your love

“But I can tell you that you have to fight for someone you really love. If you really love him, then you will have him.” (Essay) Shawn Mendes docet. The singer told during a Q&A in Shanghai how the story with Camila Cabello has not always been plain sailing, quite the contrary. It was pretty steep at first. If you really are sure of your feelings and you know that they are worth it, do as Shawn Mendes and fight for your love. The important thing is to have no regrets, so do everything possible to face your battle, regardless of what others may believe or advise you. Do not be discouraged, because thehappy ending, as Shaw Mendes and Camilla Cabello show you, it exists.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Overcome distances with little tricks

If you are also experiencing a long distance love or for various commitments you and yours boyfriend you can’t see each other often, follow the steps of Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello to break down the barriers. Whatsapp, Skype and Facetime are now old, the two have been spotted with gods bracelets Bond Touch I’m wearing. What are? A pair of bracelets (one for you and one for him) that vibrate and light up when one of you touches it, no matter how far apart you are. Isn’t that a very romantic gift? Sometimes, a little thought, or a small gesture like making a bracelet light up, is all it takes to make your loved one feel close, no matter how physically distant they are.

Fight rumors with irony

Do others want you in crisis or do they have to complain about something? You fight gossip with irony. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are true masters in this. Do you remember how they dealt with the issue of theirs strange way of kissing? We’re not inviting you to make a video where you make lemon intertwining tongues like Shawmila-style chameleons, (but if it makes you do it, you’ve got all of our support!), But just don’t take it all as a criticism, in fact, laugh it off. Involve your boyfriend to do something fun together, like in this case. In addition to having fun, it will unite you even more and make your tongues gnaw: #serpinograzie. And what about when word gets out that you have broken up? Camila Cabello, after the news broke that she broke up with Shawn Mendes, simply did an IG story showing the headline of the breakup, asking Shawn when she thought she’d let him know. In short, take things more lightly and do not allow others to ruin your love story.

Loading... Advertisements

Don’t care, don’t care and still don’t care

If sometimes irony is enough to pass over criticism, other times it is enough to simply not care. If Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were to make a post for all the rumors that circulate about them between various crises and breakups, they should clog up IG and Twitter. Therefore let it go. If you are sure of the feeling that binds you and of the respect that exists between you, just think about enjoying your moments of happiness. So much envy and fake news will always run, we might as well let them talk and promote the Estic *** i method.

Don’t forget the romance

How did Shawn Mendes react to the news that he and Camila Cabello had broken up? Posting on IG about a kiss between the two of them, with a simple heart to comment on it all. To keep a love story alive it also takes a little bit of healthy romance, like posting a photo together, to let everyone know how important your relationship is to you. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no strangers to this type of PDA via social media and beyond. You have already heard Easy, the new song by Camila Cabello, in which romance is at the top? In the song, the singer of Havana, sings ♪I always thought it was hard to love / Until you made it look so easy, it seems so easy♫. The reference to her current man, aka Shawn Mendes, is certainly not accidental. If he is an important person to you, remember to show him, with small or large gestures. Don’t worry, you don’t have to write him a song too, you can simply dedicate one to him. And this one from Camila, could be the one for you.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

5 + 1. Enjoy everyday life

We wanted to insert this +1, because no matter how obvious it may be, sometimes we forget how small moments make a difference. To remind us, are still the words of Shawn Mendes (but how many does this guy know?). In a Q&A before a concert in Malaysia, the singer of Stitches, he described the typical day with his girlfriend: “Camila and I wake up and look for the nearest coffee shop we can find. She drinks half a coffee while I drink like three. We are often in countries or cities other than ours when we go out together. Let’s go eat something and a ‘ now we ask ourselves, “Are you hungry?” And we end up eating again. Then we watch a movie, probably Rapunzel, she loves Rapunzel“. As you can see, even two superstars do trivial things like eating and watching a movie together. But even more so, when you have a thousand commitments, it is precisely the everyday life that you have to fully enjoy.

After retracing the high molasses report Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello we would like to thank them from the heart: now we too have the special ingredients for run one love story (even from a distance), even if out there, between logistical problems such as geographical remoteness and random gossip, there is some spanner in the works.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io