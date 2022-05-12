how to keep motion sickness under control (and more) – Corriere.it

from Anna Fregonara

Many people are sick while traveling on different means of transport: the brain does not understand if one is moving or not. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands Thursday 12 May for free with the Corriere della Sera

Admiral Horatio Nelson, one of the most famous British heroes, who defeated the French in Trafalgar where he died in battle in 1805, was seasick. He confessed it himself in a letter. A consolation, albeit a small one, for those who suffer from motion sickness (or motion sickness), a scientific term that encompasses the most popular expressions referring to movement-related malaise: motion sickness, plane sickness, train sickness and, of course, seasickness. Disorders with which it will be easy to deal given that the summer is upon us, the journeys for long weekends intensify and about 30 million Italians, according to the estimates for 2022 of a survey by Demoskopika, have chosen to going on vacation for the next few months: 9 out of 10 will stay in Italy and 10% plan to go abroad.

The theories There are several theories on the origin of motion sickness and which may partly explain why some people suffer more than others, he points out. Luigi Cattaneo, associate professor of Psychobiology at the University of Trento. The most accredited is that according to which we perceive a “motion not motion”: we do not walk, we do not run and yet something tells us that we are moving despite being motionless on the seat of the car or any other means of transport. This distortion of perceptions occurs due to a discrepancy of information arriving from the main centers involved in the balance: sight; inner ear, delegated thanks to the vestibule to signal the acceleration, therefore the speed variation; proprioceptive system, which records the position that our body has with respect to itself through ad hoc receptors that are activated when, for example, we rotate the neck. The information is collected and integrated by the central nervous system that processes it and transmits it to the brain, more precisely to the cerebellum: its main function is precisely that of verifying the discrepancy between information. When they do not coincide, alarm signals are triggered which in turn turn into symptoms of motion sickness.

